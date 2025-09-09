The Ferrari Testarossa Makes Its Comeback: A Legacy Revived with Hybrid Power

This successor to the Ferrari SF90 delivers over 1,000 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 205 mph, all while offering a glimpse of Ferrari’s future in performance. With its electrified V-8 engine and three electric motors, the 849 Testarossa marks a thrilling new chapter for the brand.

The original Ferrari Testarossa debuted in 1984 as the successor to the Berlinetta Boxer, and it quickly became one of Ferrari’s most successful and beloved models. In production for over a decade, it was a symbol of Ferrari’s engineering prowess and style.

After the 512M ceased production in the mid-1990s, the Testarossa name disappeared from Ferrari’s lineup—until now. The 849 Testarossa arrives as a hybrid powerhouse, blending Ferrari’s legacy with the latest in hybrid powertrain technology and performance enhancements.

Power and Performance Beyond Limits

The heart of the new Testarossa is a highly refined version of Ferrari’s F154 V-8 engine. Upgraded with stronger internal components and larger turbochargers than the SF90, the V-8 alone produces 818 horsepower.

The performance is amplified by three electric motors—two at the front and one at the rear—which add an additional 216 horsepower, making the total system output a staggering 1,036 horsepower. With this immense power, the 849 Testarossa can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 205 mph.

The hybrid powertrain also ensures that the 849 provides superior traction and stability. All-wheel drive, enhanced by torque vectoring from the electric motors, is standard, offering exceptional control in various driving conditions.

Furthermore, the 849 Testarossa is capable of traveling up to 16 miles on electric power alone, with speeds reaching up to 81 mph, thanks to its 6.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Ferrari’s Fiorano test track performance is equally impressive, with the 849 recording a lap time of 1:17.5—1.5 seconds faster than the SF90 Stradale.

Aerodynamics and Track Performance

Ferrari has also refined the 849’s aerodynamics to enhance both high-speed stability and track performance. The 849 is equipped with an active rear spoiler that can deploy or retract in under a second, helping to optimize downforce and reduce drag when needed.

In addition, the car features two smaller “twin tail” spoilers integrated into the rear bumper. Together, these elements generate up to 915 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, which is 55 pounds more than the SF90.

For those who plan to take the 849 Testarossa to the track, Ferrari offers the Assetto Fiorano package. This option adds even more aggressive aerodynamics, shedding approximately 66 pounds (30 kilograms) from the standard model, bringing the dry weight down to just over 3,462 pounds (1,570 kilograms). These features ensure that the 849 remains sharp and responsive, whether on the road or at the track.

Design: A Modern Take on a Classic

While the 849 Testarossa’s design does not directly mimic the original model, it pays homage to the iconic car in subtle ways. The lower front bumper is angled to recall the Testarossa’s signature front fascia, and a gloss black trim piece connects the headlights, a design element reminiscent of the Ferrari F80 and 12Cilindri.

The 849 is offered in both coupe and convertible versions. The Spider variant features a retractable hardtop that folds away in just 14 seconds, even at speeds of up to 28 mph, although it adds around 200 pounds to the weight of the coupe.

Inside, the 849 takes a more driver-focused approach compared to the SF90. The cockpit features sculpted detailing that frames the driver’s seat, and traditional buttons replace the touch-sensitive controls found in recent Ferrari models. The digital instrument cluster includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MyFerrari Connect, along with wireless smartphone charging, ensuring the 849 Testarossa offers both performance and convenience.

Pricing for the 849 Testarossa has not been confirmed for the U.S., but the car is expected to command a higher base price than the SF90, which started at around $550,000. In Europe, the 849 Testarossa starts at €460,000 for the coupe and €500,000 for the Spider, which equates to roughly $540,000 and $586,000 at current conversion rates. Production is set to begin next year, but pre-orders are already open for those eager to secure this cutting-edge Ferrari.