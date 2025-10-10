Chevrolet’s New EV Is the Cheapest in America — And It’s Coming Soon

The 2027 Bolt will debut with a Launch Edition priced at $29,990, followed shortly by a more economical LT trim at $28,995—both prices including destination fees. This pricing undercuts Nissan’s Leaf S+, which previously held the affordability title with a starting price of $31,485. Until Nissan releases a price for its entry-level Leaf S, Chevrolet now leads the segment for budget-friendly electric cars.

The relaunch reflects a broader push by General Motors to regain footing in the affordable EV category, where rising costs have pushed many competitors out of reach for first-time buyers. While not a radical redesign, the new Bolt brings a mix of incremental upgrades and strategic repositioning aimed at keeping GM in the game.

Faster Charging and Longer Range

The updated Bolt features a 65-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes when using a Tesla-style NACS connector. This is a significant improvement over the outgoing Bolt EUV, which was limited to 55-kW fast charging.

Range is now estimated at 255 miles, a slight increase from the EPA-rated 247 miles of the previous model. Power output also sees a small bump thanks to a front-mounted single motor delivering 210 horsepower, up from 200. As noted by Motor1, this motor is borrowed from the Chevrolet Equinox EV, supporting GM’s strategy of sharing components across its electric lineup.

Production will take place at GM’s Kansas City plant, signaling the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing for its core EV models.

© Chevrolet

Streamlined Tech with Fewer Frills

The cabin of the new Bolt features an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch central touchscreen, part of a clean, tech-forward layout. Buyers will also find bidirectional charging, a heat pump, and available Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driving system, as part of the package.

A sport-oriented RS trim, expected to be priced around $32,000, is also in the lineup. While tech upgrades are clear, Apple CarPlay is no longer included—a surprising omission for many. Chevrolet has not commented on this decision, but it suggests a potential pivot toward proprietary or integrated software systems within GM’s EVs.

This version of the Bolt drops the “EUV” suffix, reflecting a simplification of the nameplate rather than a radical shift in design or purpose. It’s still a compact crossover at heart, just streamlined for a new market phase.

Segment Rivals Remain Few and Far Between

The Bolt’s return reshapes the entry-level EV market, which has seen few additions in recent years. With its sub-$30,000 pricing, Chevrolet places itself ahead of key competitors like the Nissan Leaf, whose updated base trim remains unpriced, and well below premium options like the Tesla Model 3 Standard at $38,630 or the Model Y Standard at $41,630.

There is still no sign of Tesla’s long-rumored $25,000 EV, despite years of speculation. Meanwhile, upcoming models from Ford and startup Slate—both planning electric pickups near the $30,000 mark—may eventually challenge the Bolt’s position, though details remain scarce.

According to the same source, until these options materialize, Chevrolet’s strategy to focus on affordability, familiar technology, and modest upgrades makes the Bolt one of the few electric vehicles realistically priced for mass-market appeal.