America’s Last Under-$20,000 Car Is Gone and Nissan Discontinued It

For years, the Versa stood as the country’s most budget-friendly new vehicle, starting at $16,390 for the 2024 model year before destination fees. Its discontinuation marks a symbolic end to the age of affordability in the U.S. car market.

As prices continue to climb and consumers increasingly turn toward SUVs, there is now no new car available in America priced below $20,000. According to Carscoops, Nissan confirmed that the Versa will not return for the 2025 model year, leaving an empty space where economical small sedans once thrived.

An End to the Entry-Level Era

The Versa was more than just Nissan’s cheapest model; it was the last representative of a segment that once defined the idea of accessible mobility. In a market now dominated by crossovers and trucks, compact sedans have been steadily disappearing. Models like the Chevrolet Spark, Mitsubishi Mirage, and Hyundai Accent were all recently discontinued, each falling victim to rising costs and changing buyer preferences.

Nissan’s decision reflects the larger shift in American car culture. Consumers are leaning toward bigger vehicles with more technology and comfort, even at higher prices. Meanwhile, manufacturers face stricter safety and emissions regulations that make building inexpensive models less viable. The Versa managed to hold on longer than most, but the economics of the segment finally caught up.

2025 Nissan Versa – © Nissan

Nissan Confirms the Decision

Nissan officially confirmed that production of the Versa has ended. The company did not announce a direct successor but highlighted that affordable options will continue to exist in the form of the Sentra sedan and the Kicks crossover. Both models, however, start well above $20,000, making them significantly more expensive than the outgoing Versa, reports Motor1.

Nissan’s decision aligns with a broader trend inside the company. In recent years, the automaker has streamlined its lineup, discontinuing smaller cars such as the Micra and Note in other markets. The focus has shifted toward profitability and electric vehicles, leaving little room for loss-making entry-level sedans.

© Nissan

The Last Symbol of Affordable Driving

For many Americans, the Versa was their first new car; a simple, reliable, and fuel-efficient model that served commuters, students, and budget-conscious families. The Versa offered basic features and modest performance but delivered precisely what it promised: an affordable way to get from point A to point B. Its value-driven appeal made it a consistent seller in a shrinking segment.

With the Versa gone, the idea of buying a brand-new car for less than $20,000 in the U.S. has effectively vanished. The disappearance of this model represents not only a product change but also a shift in priorities for the auto industry and its customers. Carmakers are now fully invested in producing vehicles that are larger, more advanced, and, inevitably, more expensive.