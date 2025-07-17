Mercedes introduces electric CLA Shooting Brake with innovative space features

Mercedes has taken a big step into electrification with the launch of its very first fully electric station wagon, the Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake. This model builds on the third generation of the CLA, which was shown off just a few weeks back. Its arrival highlights Mercedes’ push to grow its electric lineup as buyers increasingly lean toward greener options (and as more people worry about the environment).

More space, fresh design

The CLA Shooting Brake stands out by providing extra room compared to the sedan. It sports an added 1.02 inches of roof clearance (meaning more headroom for everyone) and a trunk that holds a massive 120.2 gallons – expandable to 340.8 gallons when you fold down the rear seats. Plus, there’s an extra 26.7 gallons of storage tucked under the front hood for all your gear.

On the design front, it keeps the look of the CLA sedan from the front up to the B-pillar. But then it mixes things up at the back – the roofline slopes smoothly down to the tailgate, giving the car a modern and sleek profile that really sets it apart from your typical station wagon.

Inside the cabin and tech upgrades

Inside, the CLA Shooting Brake shares its layout with the sedan but adds some cool optional features. One highlight is the Superscreen option, which bundles three screens across the dashboard, letting you manage controls and info without breaking a sweat.

For an extra touch of luxury, you can opt for a panoramic roof. This isn’t just any sunroof – it can light up with star patterns that change in sync with ambient lighting (creating a pretty magical vibe inside the car).

The electric setup

At first, the CLA Shooting Brake comes in two fully electric versions:

The 250+ variant—it packs a rear motor that churns out 272 horsepower.

The 350 4Matic version—it has two motors (one on each axle) that together deliver 353 horsepower.

Both models are based on an advanced 800V system paired with an 85 kWh NMC battery, promising solid performance and efficiency. And if you prefer a smaller battery, a 58 kWh option is on the way.

The 350 version can go up to 453.6 miles on a single charge, while the 250+ variant stretches to 472.8 miles. Fast charging is a breeze too—your car can grab about 192.6 miles worth of charge in less than ten minutes when using speeds up to 320 kW.

Coming soon and what’s next

Orders are set to open by the end of the year, with deliveries coming in early 2026. The CLA Shooting Brake is expected to cost a bit more than the sedan—about €1,000 extra, roughly pricing it at €54,000.

Looking ahead, Mercedes is not stopping here. They’re planning to roll out mild-hybrid 48V versions early next year. Despite some hurdles like slower sales in certain regions, Mercedes is sticking with its plan to roll out more electric options with models like the CLA Shooting Brake.

By rolling out these fresh innovations while keeping up the high standards you’d expect from Mercedes, the company is paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future in mobility. It’s definitely a journey to keep an eye on as the auto world keeps evolving.