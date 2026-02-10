Mercedes Just Reinvented Its Cheapest Car as an SUV-Minivan Hybrid

Initially slated for discontinuation, the compact car will now return with a major redesign, pivoting to a crossover-inspired style that blends SUV and minivan features. Historically, the Mercedes A-Class has been an essential entry point into the brand, offering a more affordable yet stylish option within the luxury carmaker’s range.

While it faced competition from models like the GLA, it remains a cornerstone of the “Entry” lineup, which also includes the CLA, GLA, and Smart models. Despite the challenges facing the compact car segment, Mercedes has decided to keep the A-Class in its portfolio, with the new generation expected to arrive in just a few years.

Revamping the Classe A: A Shift in Design Philosophy

Mercedes has confirmed that the 2028 A-Class will be a complete departure from its current form. Jörg Burzer, Mercedes’ development chief, revealed that the new model will not resemble any previous versions, signaling a significant shift in design. While details remain sparse, the vehicle is expected to adopt a “crossover” profile, mixing elements of both a traditional minivan and an SUV. This move reflects a broader trend in the industry, with consumers increasingly gravitating toward vehicles that offer both versatility and a higher driving position.

Mercedes insiders suggest that the crossover design could also be an indirect nod to the now-discontinued B-Class, a minivan that was once a part of the brand’s lineup. The new A-Class’s design is expected to appeal to younger, urban customers looking for a car that blends practicality with style. This change in design direction shows Mercedes’ willingness to adapt to the growing demand for vehicles that meet the needs of a modern, dynamic consumer base.

Sales and Strategic Importance in the Entry-Level Market

The A-Class continues to play a vital role in Mercedes’ broader strategy, especially in Europe. According to reports, the model sold 70,000 units in Europe last year. While this may seem modest compared to the brand’s global sales of 1.8 million vehicles, the A-Class remains an important vehicle for the brand’s “Entry” range, which accounts for a significant portion of Mercedes’ sales. The vehicle serves as a gateway for younger buyers into the luxury car market, a segment that is crucial to the brand’s long-term success.

Even though Mercedes has not disclosed detailed global sales numbers for the A-Class, its impact on the brand’s European operations is undeniable. The upcoming redesign is expected to expand the car’s appeal and solidify its position as a top choice for younger, first-time luxury car buyers. The model’s success will likely continue to hinge on its ability to balance style, performance, and accessibility while meeting the demands of an increasingly eco-conscious market.

Electric Version on the Horizon: A Key Step for Mercedes

One of the most significant developments for the new A-Class is its potential to be offered as an electric vehicle (EV). According to Automobilwoche, the future A-Class will be built on the same platform as the CLA, which allows for the possibility of multiple powertrains, including an all-electric version. This move marks an important shift for Mercedes, as the brand has yet to introduce a fully electric compact model to its lineup.

The inclusion of an electric option for the A-Class is a strategic response to the growing consumer demand for greener, more sustainable vehicles. Mercedes is positioning itself to compete with rivals like Audi and BMW, both of whom have already started introducing electric variants of their compact cars. By adding an electric version of the A-Class, Mercedes would tap into a rapidly expanding market while also helping the company meet stricter environmental standards.