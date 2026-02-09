Mercedes-AMG’s Upcoming Electric SUVs Promise Over 1,000 HP and Tri-Motor Powertrain

Mercedes-AMG, known for its high-performance vehicles, has been expanding its electric lineup in recent years, with models like the EQE sedan and the EQS sedan. However, the company’s latest venture focuses on electric SUVs, acknowledging the increasing popularity of this vehicle type in the global market.

With more than half of its sales now coming from SUVs, the automaker sees significant potential in offering electric versions that continue to deliver impressive power and performance. Set to be unveiled in 2027, the new lineup promises to reshape Mercedes-AMG’s offerings, combining their signature performance with the growing demand for electric mobility.

The AMG.EA Platform: A New Era for Electric Performance

The new electric SUVs from Mercedes-AMG will be based on the AMG.EA platform, a system specifically designed for performance-oriented electric vehicles. According to Motor1, this platform will allow the SUV models to feature a tri-motor powertrain, with one motor at the front and two at the rear axle.

This setup is expected to deliver more than 1,000 horsepower, ensuring that the new vehicles maintain AMG’s reputation for power and speed. The platform also includes advanced features such as cylindrical battery cells with direct cooling and an 800-volt architecture for rapid charging.

Mercedes-AMG’s commitment to performance is evident in these details, reflecting their desire to create vehicles that are as thrilling to drive as they are environmentally friendly. The introduction of this new platform marks a significant step in AMG’s transformation, blending traditional performance values with the cutting-edge capabilities of electric technology.

The SUV and SUV Coupe: Different Looks, Same Performance

The new Mercedes-AMG electric SUVs will include both a traditional SUV and a more stylish SUV coupe version. According to Edmunds, both versions will share the same underlying platform and powertrain but will offer different body styles to cater to varying customer preferences. The SUV coupe will feature a more dramatically sloping roofline, giving it a sportier, more aerodynamic profile compared to the standard SUV.

This move is part of AMG’s strategy to appeal to a wide range of customers while maintaining the brand’s performance-first identity. With SUVs now making up a significant portion of global automotive sales, Mercedes-AMG’s electric SUV offerings aim to meet consumer demand for versatile and high-performance vehicles, all while transitioning to fully electric powertrains.

Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept – © Mercedes-AMG

What’s Next for Mercedes-AMG’s EV Future?

Mercedes-AMG is not just focused on SUVs; the automaker is also planning a broader expansion of its electric offerings. The first of these electric models, a sedan based on the GT XX concept, is expected to debut later this year, marking a major milestone for the performance division. Following that, the electric SUV lineup, including both the traditional SUV and the coupe, will be unveiled in 2027.

These vehicles will also feature impressive charging capabilities, with the GT XX concept’s potential to add 248 miles of range in just five minutes of charging. This rapid charging, coupled with the substantial power output of the tri-motor system, will likely position Mercedes-AMG as a leading player in the high-performance electric vehicle market. The combination of groundbreaking performance and cutting-edge technology promises to offer a unique blend of thrills and sustainability for the next generation of AMG enthusiasts.