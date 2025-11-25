Mercedes-Benz Aims to Overtake BMW and Lexus in U.S. Luxury Market with 400,000 Sales Target by 2030

The German carmaker plans to significantly boost its U.S. sales to more than 400,000 units annually by 2030, relying on a broad range of new models. With a strategic push into both electric and gas-powered vehicles, Mercedes intends to recapture its former market-leading position, which it last held in 2018.

This bold move comes after several years of competition between luxury automakers in the U.S., where BMW and Lexus have consistently outsold Mercedes. The company is looking to expand its offerings, catering to a wider audience with more accessible models, while also strengthening its presence in the high-end market with performance and luxury vehicles. The success of this strategy could have a significant impact on the luxury vehicle landscape in the U.S. in the years to come.

Aggressive Product Rollout to Reach 400,000 Annual Sales

To meet its goal, Mercedes-Benz is set to launch an extensive array of new models across different segments. The lineup will feature a blend of gas-powered and electric vehicles, including the upcoming CLA sedan, an electric GLC SUV, and a new compact “baby” G-Class.

According to Motor1, Mercedes will also introduce a high-performance sedan with more than 1,000 horsepower and updated versions of its GLE and GLS SUVs. These new products are expected to play a critical role in reaching Mercedes’ ambitious sales target, which would mark a major leap from the 324,528 units it sold in 2023.

Mercedes is particularly focusing on its SUV offerings, which are projected to make up around 55% of U.S. sales by the end of the decade, compared to 40% in 2023. The company sees SUVs like the GLC, GLE, and GLS as key growth drivers. This move mirrors the strategy of its rivals, who have seen success by emphasizing SUVs and crossovers in their portfolios.

Mercedes GLC EQ (2025) – © Mercedes-Benz

A Competitive U.S. Luxury Market

Despite Mercedes-Benz’s bold strategy, regaining the top position won’t be easy. In 2023, BMW led the U.S. luxury market with 371,000 sales, while Lexus followed closely with 345,000 units. Mercedes, on the other hand, lagged behind with just over 324,000 sales, a figure that included both retail and fleet deliveries.

The last time Mercedes topped the U.S. luxury market was in 2018. This highlights the challenges the company faces as it looks to outpace not only BMW but also Lexus, which has seen strong sales in recent years.

While Mercedes has a solid foundation with models like the AMG, Maybach, and the iconic G-Class, the company recognizes that it needs to expand its reach to regain the crown. This will involve introducing more affordable models, such as the A-Class compact hatchback and the B-Class minivan, which have been successful in Europe but have yet to reach the U.S. market.

Focus on Electrification and Performance

Alongside expanding its SUV offerings, Mercedes-Benz is also doubling down on electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its future strategy. The company is planning a new electric GLC SUV and a range of performance EVs, including a new AMG electric sedan with over 1,000 horsepower expected by 2026. These efforts are in line with the broader automotive industry’s shift towards electrification, which Mercedes hopes will position it as a leader in the luxury EV market.

According to HotCars, the automaker is betting on a blend of performance and sustainability to win over American consumers. Mercedes’ performance models, such as the AMG variants, are expected to play a significant role in driving sales, with the company targeting high-end buyers who are increasingly interested in electric alternatives without sacrificing power or luxury.