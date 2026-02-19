Mercedes is Ready to Revolutionize the EV Market in 2026 with the All-New Classe C EQ

The carmaker has been undergoing significant transformation, unveiling a new generation of electric vehicles, including the CLA and GLC, in recent years. These models have made a strong impression, particularly in Europe, where consumer reception has been positive.

As part of this shift, Mercedes is introducing its electric version of the Classe C, which will benefit from the innovative MB.EA platform designed for medium to large electric vehicles. The Classe C EQ aims to capture the D-segment, marking a significant step up from its internal combustion engine counterpart.

A New Electric Architecture

The Classe C EQ will be built on Mercedes’ MB.EA platform, which was introduced with the GLC and is designed specifically for electric vehicles. This platform enables the carmaker to offer a vehicle with an electric architecture that promises high performance and efficiency.

According to Mercedes, the Classe C EQ will feature a powertrain that could rival some of the best in the market, with the promise of an impressive range. While the company hasn’t released specific details, industry expectations suggest that the electric Classe C will have an autonomy of over 800 km, surpassing the GLC’s 713 km range on a full charge.

The electric sedan will also benefit from the 800-volt architecture, enabling fast charging at a rate of up to 330 kW. This means the car could be charged from 10 to 80% in just 22 minutes, a performance that will make it competitive with other high-end electric sedans. This quick charging capability is a key feature for Mercedes as it pushes the Classe C EQ into a competitive segment against rivals like the BMW i3, which is expected to launch around the same time.

Mercedes GLC EQ – © Mercedes

A Familiar Design with Modern Touches

In terms of design, the Classe C EQ will maintain a traditional sedan profile, though with several modern touches to reflect its electric identity. It will feature a large, backlit grille, which will give it a sleek, modern look.

The classic three-box silhouette will help differentiate it from other electric vehicles, avoiding the more angular lines often associated with electric sedans. Inside, the Classe C EQ will incorporate the brand’s latest MBUX Hyperscreen, a 39.1-inch display that promises to enhance the driving experience with advanced connectivity and intuitive controls.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of the standout features. According to reports, the vehicle will incorporate tools from major tech companies like Microsoft and Google, as well as ChatGPT 4.0, aiming to provide an intelligent and interactive environment for drivers. These technologies are set to elevate the user experience, offering convenience and improved functionality.

Mercedes future product lineup – © Mercedes

High-Tech Features for Comfort and Performance

Mercedes is not skimping on performance or comfort with the Classe C EQ. The vehicle will be equipped with advanced suspension technology, including the AIRMATIC intelligent air suspension system, which adjusts the vehicle’s ride height and damping characteristics for optimal comfort and handling.

This system will be paired with the One-Box braking system, designed to deliver smooth and efficient braking performance. These features, combined with the electric powertrain, promise a driving experience that balances performance and comfort, catering to consumers seeking both luxury and cutting-edge technology.

While full technical details are still scarce, the Classe C EQ’s blend of performance capabilities, high-tech features, and the promise of a long range signals Mercedes’ intention to strengthen its position in the electric vehicle market.