Mercedes Abandons Four Cylinders for a Roaring Inline-Six in the GLC AMG

Mercedes-Benz has replaced the four-cylinder engine in the AMG GLC 43 with a new inline-six in the Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4Matic+. The SUV now delivers more torque, a richer engine sound, and slightly improved fuel efficiency, even though French buyers will still face the maximum emissions tax.

This change marks a return to AMG’s larger engines after several models had downsized to four cylinders due to stricter environmental rules. Enthusiasts had criticized the loss of engine prestige and sound, and the new GLC 53 responds directly to that feedback. It is available in both standard SUV and coupe versions, replacing the outgoing AMG GLC 43.

The six-cylinder engine is also expected to power future Mercedes C53 AMG sedans and estate models, while the future of the hybridized GLC 63 AMG S, producing 680 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque, is still uncertain.

Redeveloped Inline-Six Engine Delivers Power and Torque

The GLC 53 4Matic+ features a thoroughly redeveloped 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine, internally coded M256. According to Automobile Magazine, it has new cylinder heads, improved intake and exhaust ports, and a revised camshaft. The turbocharger operates at 1.5 bar and is assisted by an upgraded electric compressor from 5 to 7.5 kW.

The engine produces 449 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with a temporary boost to 640 Nm for ten seconds at 5,200 rpm. By contrast, the previous GLC 43 AMG’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder offered 421 hp and 500 Nm. Engineers have also refined the exhaust sound using resonators, giving the six-cylinder a deeper, more engaging tone for drivers.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 – © Mercedes-Benz

Better Efficiency with High-Performance Figures

Despite having two more cylinders, the GLC 53 AMG slightly reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The GLC 43 AMG consumed 10.3 liters per 100 km with 234 g/km of CO2, while the GLC 53 AMG achieves 9.4 liters per 100 km and 214 g/km.

The SUV’s top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but the AMG Dynamic Plus package lifts the limiter to 270 km/h. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h improves from 4.8 seconds in the GLC 43 AMG to 4.2 seconds. French buyers, however, will still face the maximum 80,000-euro malus tax.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Interior – © Mercedes-Benz

New Driving Features and Drift Capability

Standard 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT automatic transmission equip the GLC 53 AMG. Five driving modes, Rain, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual, adjust vehicle behavior. Rear-wheel steering adds up to 2.5 degrees of turning, active to 100 km/h, enhancing agility.

An optional rear limited-slip differential improves traction, and a newly introduced drift mode allows controlled slides, making the GLC 53 the first AMG SUV capable of drifting. These features combine precision handling with performance-oriented fun.

With its six-cylinder engine, improved torque, refined exhaust sound, and new driving technologies, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 strengthens its position in the premium SUV segment while meeting modern environmental standards, even as emissions costs remain significant.