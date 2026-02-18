Volkswagen Group Turmoil Doesn’t Stop Audi’s Electric Sports Car Project

The model, widely seen as the spiritual successor to the TT, remains part of the brand’s roadmap despite uncertainties affecting related projects at Porsche.

The confirmation comes at a sensitive moment for the Volkswagen Group, as strategic adjustments and cost-control discussions have fueled speculation about several performance-oriented electric models. Audi has now drawn a clear line: the Concept C is moving forward.

Now, internal communication from Audi’s management has reaffirmed that the program is moving forward. The confirmation underscores the brand’s commitment to maintaining a dedicated electric sports model within its lineup.

A Program Confirmed Despite Group Uncertainties

According to the German daily Donaukurier, the clarification comes from an internal letter written by Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. In that message, he reassured employees that the production version of the Concept C will indeed arrive in 2027, even as uncertainties surround related projects at Porsche.

The concerns stem in part from the appointment of Michael Leiters as head of Porsche on January 1, 2026, replacing Oliver Blume. According to Bloomberg, Porsche had examined the possibility of canceling the electric 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman as part of a broader cost-reduction plan. Such reports inevitably raised questions about Audi’s parallel project.

Audi has sought to put those doubts to rest. “The delivery of the platform by Porsche is not in question,” Döllner stated in his letter, emphasizing what he described as a “good cooperation” between the teams at Porsche and Audi.

Audi Concept C – © Audi

Shared Platform With Future Porsche 718 Models

Internally known as C-Sport, the new electric Audi will share its technical foundation with the upcoming electric Porsche 718 Boxster and Porsche 718 Cayman. Platform, powertrain, and battery components are set to be common between the Audi and Porsche variants.

This strategic sharing of technology is designed to reduce development costs and accelerate engineering timelines. The cooperation is described as a key element of the project’s viability within the broader transformation of the Volkswagen Group.

Audi has explicitly stated that the platform itself is not being reconsidered, distancing its project from speculation surrounding Porsche’s internal evaluations. The confirmation signals continuity for the technical architecture underpinning the future model.

The presentation of the Audi Concept C – © Audi

A Redesigned Electric Sports Car Unveiled in Munich

The Concept C was unveiled at the Munich auto show in September, offering a close preview of the production model’s philosophy. Measuring 4,350 mm in length and featuring a dual-motor architecture, the coupe presents compact and dynamic proportions.

Technically, it is based on a heavily reworked version of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). One notable feature is the repositioning of the battery. Rather than being installed under the floor, it is placed behind the driver, a layout intended to lower the seating position and deliver sensations closer to those of a traditional combustion-engine sports car.

Beyond engineering, the model also marks a turning point in design. It is the first vehicle developed under Massimo Frascella, Audi’s new head of design. The Concept C introduces a redesigned grille that is expected to appear on future models in the range, signaling a broader evolution of the brand’s visual identity.