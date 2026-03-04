Volkswagen’s New ID. Era 9X Adds a Gas Engine to Extend Electric Vehicle Range

The standout feature of this large SUV is the addition of a thermal engine, specifically the EA211, which serves as a range extender for its electric powertrain. In partnership with SAIC, Volkswagen is stepping away from the all-electric model to offer a hybrid solution that aims to address the range concerns of EV drivers without completely abandoning electric technology.

The move to include a thermal engine marks a shift in the automotive industry, where many manufacturers are revisiting hybrid models as a solution to bridge the gap between full electric and traditional internal combustion engines. The ID. Era 9X combines the best of both worlds, providing the benefits of a fully electric motor with the assurance of an auxiliary gasoline engine. The thermal engine doesn’t power the wheels but serves to recharge the battery, ensuring longer driving distances and eliminating range anxiety.

A Closer Look at the EA211 Engine

The EA211 engine, a small 1.5-liter gasoline engine, has been a reliable component for several Volkswagen models over the past decade. In its new role as a range extender (EA211-ERV) for the ID. Era 9X, the engine generates up to 143 horsepower (105 kW), but it doesn’t directly drive the vehicle’s wheels.

Instead, it functions as a generator, recharging the battery and ensuring that the electric motors continue to perform without interruption. This development aims to offer a practical solution for long-distance travelers who may otherwise be hesitant to rely solely on electric vehicles.

The integration of the EA211-ERV engine highlights Volkswagen’s commitment to improving the practicality and versatility of electric vehicles. While many automakers are investing heavily in pure electric technology, the inclusion of a thermal engine as an optional backup system represents a more cautious approach to transitioning from combustion engines.

EA211 engine – © Volkswagen

A Family-Friendly Electric SUV

Volkswagen’s ID. Era 9X is designed with families in mind, offering a spacious, high-tech environment that provides comfort and convenience for long trips. According to Auto Plus, the SUV features a 2+2+2 seating arrangement for six passengers, making it a suitable option for larger families. The vehicle’s generous dimensions, 5,207 mm long, 1,997 mm wide, and 1,810 mm high, ensure ample interior space.

Volkswagen ID. Era 9X – © Volkswagen

In terms of technology, the ID. Era 9X offers a modern, intuitive cabin experience. A 15.6-inch dual-screen setup dominates the dashboard, and there’s a 21.4-inch screen for rear-seat passengers, which promises to keep passengers entertained during long journeys. The combination of space, comfort, and tech makes the ID. Era 9X an attractive option for those looking for a family-friendly, electric-powered SUV that doesn’t compromise on practicality.

Volkswagen ID. Era 9X interior – © Volkswagen

Three Versions to Meet Different Needs

The ID. Era 9X will be available in three different versions, each offering a distinct balance of power, range, and performance. The base model of the SUV features a single electric motor on the rear axle, delivering 299 horsepower (220 kW) and a 51.1 kWh battery. For those looking for a bit more range and power, the mid-tier version comes with the same motor but a larger 65.2 kWh battery.

The top-of-the-line model of the ID. Era 9X features an all-wheel-drive system with two electric motors, delivering a combined 517 horsepower (380 kW). This version offers the highest performance and power, catering to customers who require additional capabilities, whether for off-road adventures or simply better overall driving dynamics. Regardless of the version, the inclusion of the EA211 engine ensures all variants of the ID. Era 9X benefit from the added range and convenience of a range extender.