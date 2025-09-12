Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Arrives as the Lowest-Priced Performance Estate in the US

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the price of its new 2026 AMG E53 Wagon, which will start at $94,500 when it reaches American dealerships this fall. The figure places the plug-in hybrid model well below its main rivals in the performance wagon segment, although it still sits just shy of six digits.

Mercedes-Amg E53 Wagon Arrives as the Lowest-Priced Performance Estate in the US - © Mercedes-Benz
Performance wagons have always been a niche in the U.S., with enthusiasts valuing their blend of practicality and speed. For years, Audi and BMW dominated the space, while Mercedes had stepped back despite its early history in this category. The return of a fast wagon under the AMG badge reopens a chapter many had thought closed, bringing renewed attention to this corner of the market.

According to Motor1, the E53 comes at a moment when alternatives such as the Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered have been discontinued, leaving buyers with limited choices in this format. With Audi’s RS6 Avant Performance and BMW’s M5 Touring both carrying price tags well over $125,000, Mercedes positions itself as the gateway to high-performance wagons.

Pricing Compared with Rivals

The E53’s $94,500 entry price contrasts sharply with figures posted by its competitors. The Audi RS6 Avant Performance starts at $132,995, while the BMW M5 Touring sits at $127,675.

Porsche’s Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, another option for those seeking both space and speed, begins at $118,350. By undercutting these names, Mercedes effectively places the E53 Wagon as the most affordable in the American market, even if “affordable” is relative in this class.

More than 90,000 Toyota, Lexus, Subaru EVs Recalled. Check Affected Years and Models

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the wagon combines a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six with a rear-mounted hybrid motor, producing a maximum of 604 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The internal combustion engine contributes 443 hp, with the electric unit adding 161 hp.

Mercedes notes that full power is only available through AMG’s Race Start launch-control function, part of the optional AMG Dynamics Plus package. In standard form, output remains at 577 hp. Performance figures include a 0–60 mph time of 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph, with the optional package trimming acceleration to 3.8 seconds and raising the limiter to 174 mph.

Options and Added Value

The AMG Dynamics Plus package, which costs $3,150 on the sedan version, also equips the wagon with larger front brakes and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear. Mercedes positions these upgrades as worthwhile for those seeking sharper dynamics.

Pricing comparisons also reveal that choosing the wagon over the sedan carries a $3,750 premium, with the E53 sedan listed at $90,750 for 2026. As highlighted by the source, that surcharge is relatively modest considering the added space and exclusivity the wagon body style provides.

