Audi Introduces Thrilling 2nd-Generation RS 3

While you’re probably used to seeing Audi SUVs like the Q5 and Q7 during your trips to the grocery store, you soon may see a bright green Audi RS 3 in your neighborhood. Set to be available in early 2022, Audi has debuted the performance version of the popular A3, the RS 3, which can go from zero to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

“With the second generation of the Audi RS 3 Sedan, we now offer premium sports cars that are suitable for everyday use,” said Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “They represent the entry point into our RS world and, thanks to the torque splitter, the ultimate in outstanding performance in the compact segment.”

The new Audi RS 3 comes with the “International Engine of the Year” under its hood: the 2.5 TFSI. With it, top track speed is 155 mph but that can be upgraded to 174 mph. The short shifting times of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission also contribute to this supercharged sedan’s power. Additionally, for the first time ever, the exhaust system has flaps that can be moved to varying positions via Audi drive select. Adjusting the flaps changes the sound of the RS 3 as you switch from the Dynamic and RS Performance modes. Other notable performance features on the RS 3 include an RS Torque Splitter, specific RS 3 modes, a sport suspension with new shock absorbers, a larger wheel chamber, and a six-piston steel and ceramic brake system.

Other than being fast, the new Audi RS 3 looks the part. Available in Kemora gray and the electrifying Kyalami green, this sport sedan is outfitted with a wide RS bumper, large air intakes, black rocker panels, Pirelli P Zero “Trofeo R” tires, and a stylish spoiler. Inside, these race-inspired feelings continue. The 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus system is standard while a head-up display is available. A carbon fiber instrument panel, RS sport seats with RS embossing and anthracite contrast stitching, and leather seats round out the RS 3’s interior appeal.

Audi has not unveiled pricing for the 2022 RS 3 just yet; however, the 2021 model had an MSRP of $56,200. Based on the enhancements on the newer model, the starting price should come to just under $60,000 when it’s available next year.