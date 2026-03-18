The A2 Is Coming Back: Audi Bets on a 20-Year-Old Name to Take On the Entry-Level Electric Market

The return of the A2 carries real significance for the brand. The upcoming EV will indirectly replace two existing models in Audi’s current lineup: the A1 supermini and the Q2 subcompact crossover. It marks a clear shift in strategy for Audi, which is now committing the A2 name exclusively to electric mobility.

The announcement puts an end to months of swirling speculation. Rumors had long suggested Audi was preparing to revive the nameplate, and the official confirmation during the annual conference validated those reports. The full production model is expected to be revealed sometime this fall, before going on sale in Europe either by the end of the year or in early 2027, with production taking place at Audi’s home plant in Ingolstadt.

A Crossover Twist on a Familiar Formula

The A2 E-Tron will not simply be a rebadged Volkswagen. According to Motor1, the model will serve as a more luxurious version of the upcoming VW ID.3 facelift, which will adopt the ID.3 Neo name.

However, while Volkswagen’s variant remains a traditional hatchback, Audi’s interpretation will incorporate crossover traits alongside design nods to the original minivan-inspired A2 from the early 2000s. The teaser image released during the conference, though offering little visual detail, confirmed the direction the brand is heading.

Audi A2 E-Tron Teaser – © Audi

A Busy Year of Premieres Ahead

The A2 E-Tron is far from the only new model Audi has lined up for 2026. During the same annual conference, the brand confirmed plans to unveil the next-generation Q7 and the first-ever Q9.

A reimagined Q4 E-Tron is also on the way, a term presumably referring to a mid-cycle facelift. That move mirrors what Volkswagen is doing with its mainstream ID.4 this year, making the timing of both updates appear closely coordinated across the group.

An A8 Left in Limbo and a Revolution Delayed Until 2027

Not everything at Audi is moving forward smoothly. The brand made no mention of the A8 flagship sedan during the conference, and as Motor1 exclusively reported, order books for the current model have already closed in Germany, with no direct replacement announced.

That leaves the future of Audi’s top-tier saloon uncertain for the foreseeable future. On a broader level, the 2026 debuts, including the A2 E-Tron, will follow the same formula as recent Audi models. The real transformation, which Audi has described as a new era featuring a fresh design language and higher-quality interiors, is not expected until 2027, when the Concept C electric sports car is set to arrive.