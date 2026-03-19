Five Used EVs Now Selling for Under $30,000 as Drivers Face Rising Gas Costs Again

As oil climbs above $100 per barrel and geopolitical tensions weigh on global markets, consumers are once again facing the prospect of higher fuel costs. This situation echoes previous periods of economic strain tied to energy prices, raising concerns for drivers already navigating a broader cost-of-living crisis.

At the same time, the electric vehicle market is undergoing a shift. While some new EV programs are being scaled back, depreciation and increased supply are making used models more affordable. A growing number of EVs, many priced below $30,000, are emerging as viable options for buyers seeking relief from fuel expenses.

Genesis GV70 Electrified Offers Luxury at a Steep Discount

The Genesis GV70 Electrified stands out as a premium option that has rapidly depreciated since its launch. Introduced in 2023, the model features a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor setup producing 429 horsepower, or up to 483 horsepower with a temporary boost mode. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds.

The vehicle’s range is rated at 236 miles, which remains modest compared to some competitors, though it can exceed expectations in real-world conditions. Originally priced from around $67,000 and reaching into the mid-$70,000 range when well equipped, used examples are now appearing for under $25,000. Listings include units with approximately 55,000 miles priced at $24,000, while models under $30,000 can have fewer than 10,000 miles.

Genesis GV70 Electrified – © Genesis

Volkswagen ID.4 and Chevrolet Equinox EV Target Practicality and Price

The Volkswagen ID.4 represents a more budget-oriented entry into the EV market, despite some early criticisms related to software responsiveness and touch-based controls. Most models come equipped with an 82 kWh battery, offering an estimated range of 262 miles for all-wheel drive versions and up to 275 miles for rear-wheel drive configurations.

According to InsideEVs, high-mileage ID.4 units can be found for as little as $11,000, while lower-mileage examples typically fall within the mid-to-high teens. The model also supports 150-kilowatt fast charging, making it more suitable for longer trips than some competitors in its price range.

Volkswagen ID.4 – © Volkswagen

The Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV also enter the used market at competitive prices. The Equinox EV, a well-executed small crossover, combines smooth ride quality with practical interior space. Used versions are commonly listed below $20,000, while the larger Blazer EV is available in the low-to-mid $20,000 range. The rear-wheel-drive RS variant of the Blazer EV is noted for offering a more engaging driving experience than other configurations.

Chevrolet Equinox EV – © Chevrolet

Nissan Leaf and Kia EV6 Highlight Affordability and Range Diversity

At the lower end of the price spectrum, the second-generation Nissan Leaf remains one of the most affordable EV options. Despite its older technology, including a CHAdeMO charging port and air-cooled battery, it continues to serve as a practical commuter vehicle. Used Leaf models can be found for under $10,000, with some equipped with a 40 kWh battery rated at 149 miles of range when new.

2026 Nissan Leaf – © Nissan

The Kia EV6 offers a different balance, combining performance and range in a more modern package. Sharing its platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the EV6 is characterized by sharper handling due to its shorter wheelbase and stiffer suspension. Most used models feature a 77.4 kWh battery, delivering up to 310 miles of range in rear-wheel-drive form and 274 miles in all-wheel-drive versions. Older EV6 units are now widely available in the mid-to-high teens, making them competitive with other used EVs despite their more recent introduction to the market.