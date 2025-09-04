Jaguar’s Type 00 Electric Coupe Reveals New Prototypes and Surprising V-8 Engine Sound

Jaguar’s upcoming electric luxury coupe, currently known as the Type 00, has been spotted undergoing road tests in Spain. Captured on video by the NCars YouTube channel, the camouflaged prototypes raised eyebrows due to a sound resembling a V-8 engine, despite the vehicle being fully electric.

The new EV is a key part of Jaguar’s effort to reposition itself in the ultra-luxury electric market. Although the Type 00 concept was unveiled in December with muted public reception, the British automaker is moving ahead with development, aiming to launch the production version later this year.

Two prototypes were filmed navigating mountain roads in Spain, one appearing more advanced with updated wheels and revised bodywork. While details remain scarce, the tests mark a significant step in Jaguar’s transition toward an all-electric future, positioning the vehicle for eventual sales in 2026 or early 2027.

Testing in Spain Reveals Updated Prototypes

In a recently released video by NCars, two prototypes of the future Jaguar EV were observed driving on public roads in southern Spain. Both vehicles were heavily camouflaged, making external features hard to distinguish, but key differences were noted between them. According to the videographer, one prototype showed updated wheels and new body details, suggesting it is a more advanced version than the other.

The footage confirms ongoing real-world testing of the model, which Jaguar first introduced as the Type 00 concept in December. These road tests represent an essential phase in the vehicle’s development, particularly as the company seeks to establish itself among high-end electric performance brands. No official statement has been made by Jaguar regarding the progress of the prototype, but the company has previously emphasized the car’s emphasis on performance and design.

Artificial Engine Sound Mimics V-8 Performance

One of the more unusual features identified in the video is the presence of an engine-like sound emanating from the prototypes. As pointed out by the NCars channel, the vehicles produce what appears to be a V-8 engine rumble, despite being fully electric. The sound, described as “subtle” but clearly audible, is most likely an artificial engine note broadcast through external speakers.

This feature aligns with practices adopted by several modern electric performance vehicles, which use synthesized sound to enhance driver engagement. Jaguar has not commented directly on the audio system of the prototype, but it has described the new EV as being “all about exuberance,” according to Martin Limpert, Global Managing Director of the Range Rover sub-brand. The use of a traditional engine sound, even artificially, may be an attempt to bridge the sensory gap between combustion-era models and the brand’s electric future.

Performance Targets Confirmed by Jaguar

Jaguar has officially confirmed the performance specifications of the upcoming production model. The vehicle will deliver 986 horsepower, positioning it among the most powerful electric coupes in development. According to Motor1, the EV is also expected to achieve a range of at least 430 miles (692 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.

While it is not intended to replicate the raw power dynamics of past Jaguar models such as the F-Type or F-Pace SVR, the company is clearly prioritizing performance. As stated in the same Motor1 report, the vehicle’s launch is scheduled for later this year, with market availability anticipated in 2026 or early 2027. Jaguar’s transition to fully electric production marks a strategic shift, with the Type 00 standing at the forefront of this new direction.