No Comments

2020 Chevy Spark LS Is Named a Great Car for Technophobes

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

If driving a technologically advanced car annoys you rather than excites you, consider making the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS your next daily driver. U.S. News & World Report recently placed the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS on its list of the 10 Best New Cars for Technophobes in 2020.

Tips for Driving in the Summer: How to keep your vehicle cool

The limited technologies of the Spark

The interior of the 2020 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS landed a spot on the list for having relatively few technologies. Most safety features, besides the Rear Vision Camera, are optional rather than standard. A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is built into the compact car, but you can only connect to it if you decide to pay a subscription.

A five-speed manual transmission gives you the ultimate control on the road, allowing you to take shifting gears into your own hands. If you want the car to handle shifting, you can upgrade to the Continuous Variable Transmission.

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

The standard single-zone manual climate control maintains a comfortable temperature in the cabin and doesn’t require the use of technology. To change the fan speed and air temperature, all you have to do is adjust the physical controls.

Of the technologies that the car does have, they are easy to use and don’t detract from the fun driving experience that the Spark LS provides. The Chevrolet Information 3 System comes with Bluetooth audio streaming as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capabilities. The system is a fairly simple interface, but if you still want to avoid using it, you can.

The Latest Family Haulers: Features of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe

With the spirited engine and creature comforts you want and none of the technologies you don’t, the 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS is the optimal pick for technophobes. To learn more about this car, read all about it on The News Wheel.