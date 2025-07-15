Aston Martin Sued By Owner Of $3 Million Valkyrie With ‘Significant Defects’

A German owner of an Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is in a legal fight with the luxury automaker over some serious issues that, according to him, have made his ride practically unusable. This owner, who shelled out three million euros back in 2018, only got his car in 2022. (He’s clearly not happy). This case shines a light on the headaches that can come with owning a high-performance car and stokes the debate about consumer rights versus what manufacturers owe their buyers, especially in terms of luxury car maintenance.

Aston martin valkyrie: a tech marvel

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is nothing short of a work of art in automotive engineering. It packs a naturally aspirated V12 engine built by Cosworth, with a capacity of 6.5 liters cranking out over 1,000 horsepower. Pair that with an electric motor, and you’re looking at a combined output of 1,176 horsepower. Even with all that power, the car stays pretty light at 2,987 lbs. This means it can hit 62 mph in just over 2.5 seconds and even top speeds of 217 mph. (Imagine the thrill!).

This isn’t your everyday production car either—it’s the basis for the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH seen in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Only 150 units of this limited hypercar will hit the road between 2021 and 2024.

Owner’s frustrations and vehicle defects

The owner, going by the name “Sebastian Kunze,” is more than frustrated with his purchase. He claims the Valkyrie has “more defects than all my other vehicles combined.” Right off the bat, he noticed an electrical fault alert that popped up shortly after receiving the car, and to top it off, the vehicle got damaged while being transported to a workshop.

On top of that, Kunze had trouble with the “Rocket Locker” system, which was supposed to stop the hydraulic suspension from sagging when the car sat parked too long. Instead, it sagged anyway. Another big worry came when a near-collision with an ambulance occurred—the car’s engine noise was so loud that it drowned out everything else (a serious safety red flag), made even worse by a non-working external sound microphone system that’s meant to relay outside sounds to the driver’s headphones.

Legal dispute and financial implications

Aston Martin shot back, saying these issues are just part of the fine print you sometimes see with super high-performance vehicles. They argue that rides like the Valkyrie deserve special service and careful handling. In response to Kunze’s complaints, Aston Martin has offered a deduction of 55,000 pounds (roughly 64,000 euros) if he opts to return the car after only 274 miles on it.

There’s also a disagreement about where the lawsuit should be heard. While Aston Martin maintains that any disputes should be sorted out in the UK—as the contract specifies—Kunze’s lawyer argues that since he bought the car as a private individual under European law, the case can be taken to court in Germany, where he lives.

Current status and what it might mean

For now, Kunze still has the Valkyrie but isn’t taking it out for a spin after that nerve-wracking ambulance incident. The final outcome of this legal battle is still up in the air as both sides gear up for the next rounds in court.

This saga not only points out the bumps that can come with owning a high-performance ride but also touches on bigger issues regarding consumer rights and sorting out international contract disputes. (A real eye-opener for anyone considering dropping a small fortune on these exclusive cars). As more details roll in, auto fans and industry watchers alike will be keeping an eye on how this plays out and what it means for future luxury hypercar deals.