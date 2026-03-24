Subaru Teases 420-HP Electric SUV Set for New York Reveal Next Week

The announcement, made Monday, comes alongside a dark teaser image showing the vehicle driving on a highway. According to Subaru, the upcoming SUV will deliver 420 horsepower and feature all-wheel drive, a hallmark of the brand.

This reveal follows a series of recent electric launches that have significantly reshaped Subaru’s lineup. Earlier in 2026, the automaker introduced new models and updated existing ones, signaling a faster transition toward electrification.

A Discreet Teaser With Minimal Information

The first official image shared by Subaru offers only partial insight into the vehicle’s design. The SUV appears in low light conditions, making it difficult to distinguish precise styling cues or proportions.

Still, a few elements stand out. The vehicle clearly includes roof rails and maintains Subaru’s traditional all-wheel-drive setup. According to InsideEVs, the company confirmed the 420-horsepower output, though no further technical specifications have been disclosed at this stage.

The lack of detailed visuals leaves the model’s identity uncertain. It is not yet clear whether this SUV corresponds to a previously announced project or an entirely new addition.

Subaru New Electric SUV Teaser – © Subaru

Questions Remain About Its Place in the Lineup

Questions remain about where this SUV fits within Subaru’s broader EV strategy. According to Automotive News, Subaru COO Jeff Walters stated in February that a three-row electric SUV was planned before the end of the year. That vehicle has not yet been revealed.

Given Subaru’s recent naming and positioning strategy, some parallels can be drawn within its lineup. The Uncharted has been likened to an electric Crosstrek, while the Trailseeker resembles an electric Outback. This has led to speculation that the upcoming SUV could align with the larger Ascent, though no confirmation has been provided.

The uncertainty is compounded by developments at Toyota, Subaru’s long-time partner. Earlier this year, Toyota introduced the three-row Highlander EV, which currently has no direct Subaru equivalent.

A Rapidly Expanding Electric Lineup in 2026

Subaru’s electric portfolio has grown significantly in a short period. The Solterra received a major mid-cycle refresh for 2026, improving both driving range and charging speed.

Alongside that update, the brand launched two additional EVs: the compact Uncharted and the Outback-inspired Trailseeker. These introductions have broadened Subaru’s offering across multiple segments.

With this upcoming reveal, Subaru is on track to introduce a fourth electric vehicle in quick succession. Full details, including specifications and positioning, are expected to be disclosed on Wednesday, April 1, during the New York International Auto Show.