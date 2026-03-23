Subaru Teases Lifted BRZ Rally Car With Turbo and All-Wheel Drive

The teaser, revealed during the opening round of the 2026 Super Taikyu series, offers a first look at the brand’s ambitions in motorsport. While technical details remain limited, the project signals closer collaboration between Subaru’s road car and racing teams.

Subaru’s initiative comes more than a year after Toyota showcased a similar concept with a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive GR86. The new rally BRZ is being developed specifically for competition in the All Japan Rally Championship.

A Radical Transformation of the BRZ Platform

The rally-spec BRZ departs significantly from the production model in both design and engineering. According to Motor1, the vehicle retains the original wheelbase, but much of the rest appears heavily modified to suit rally conditions.

The teaser image shows pronounced boxy wheel arches, a large rear wing, and a roof scoop. Additional details include vertical hood vents and a redesigned front bumper. The overall silhouette suggests a purpose-built competition car rather than a lightly modified road vehicle.

Despite these changes, Subaru has not disclosed how much of the original structure or components remain beyond the wheelbase.

Engineering Challenges Behind Awd and Turbo Integration

Transforming a rear-wheel-drive sports coupe into an all-wheel-drive rally car introduces multiple technical constraints. Integrating an AWD system into a platform not originally designed for it creates packaging challenges.

The addition of a turbocharger adds further complexity. These modifications require significant adjustments to drivetrain layout, cooling systems, and internal architecture, although Subaru has not provided detailed specifications at this stage.

The car also features increased ground clearance, extended suspension travel, and off-road-oriented tires, all essential for rally performance.

Subaru Performance B STI Concept – © Subaru

A Motorsport Project With No Road-Going Plans

Subaru has made it clear that this lifted BRZ is strictly intended for competition use. There is no indication that a production version is under consideration.

The Sports Vehicle Planning Office aims to bridge the gap between road car development and motorsport engineering. Even so, expectations for a street-legal variant remain low, especially given that the current second-generation BRZ has been on the market for nearly six years.

The rally car is expected to make its debut during the first half of the ongoing All Japan Rally Championship season, marking the next step in Subaru’s evolving motorsport strategy.