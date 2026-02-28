Subaru Recalls Nearly 70,000 Hybrid SUVs After Temperature Spike Triggers Fuel Leak Risk

The recall affects specific model-year hybrid crossovers and was announced following an investigation into reports of abnormal fuel behavior. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, increased pressure inside the fuel tank under certain temperature conditions may force fuel up the filler neck and past the cap.

The campaign involves the 2025 Forester Hybrid and the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid. Subaru has stated that it is not aware of any injuries or fires related to the condition, but the automaker has outlined interim precautions for owners until repairs are completed.

Rising Temperatures Can Increase Fuel Tank Pressure

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a “significant rise in ambient temperature” can cause pressure inside the fuel tank to increase. When the tank is nearly full, that pressure may push fuel upward through the filler neck.

In vehicles equipped with an insufficiently sealed fuel cap, fuel can leak past the cap and exit the vehicle. If fuel is exposed to an ignition source, it may start a fire. The recall documentation specifies that this scenario is most likely when the tank is filled close to capacity and temperatures climb.

The safety agency notes that the defect stems from the sealing performance of the cap assembly rather than from the tank itself.

2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid – © Subaru

Investigation Reproduced the Fuel Leak Condition

Subaru first became aware of a potential issue late last year and opened an internal investigation. According to Motor1, the automaker was able to reproduce the problem during testing, observing fuel being forced up the filler neck under certain conditions.

Engineers determined that an insufficient seal on the fuel cap could allow fuel to leak when tank pressure rises. The company traced the issue to the cap design, which did not provide an adequate seal in those specific circumstances. The affected population totals 69,153 vehicles, limited to the 2025 Forester Hybrid and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid models.

Remedy includes redesigned cap and interim precautions

Subaru plans to correct the issue by replacing the existing fuel cap with a revised component. According to the recall report, the new cap incorporates an O-ring and features an improved gasket to enhance sealing performance.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent within the next 60 days. Until the repair is completed, Subaru is advising customers to limit their fuel level to 50 percent and to park their vehicles outside.

The company has stated it is not aware of any injuries or fires connected to the defect. While a fuel leak presents a clear safety concern, the corrective action centers on a straightforward component replacement.