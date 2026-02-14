Is Subaru About to Bring Manual Transmissions Back to Its SUVs? Customer Survey Raises Questions

The survey, which was not made publicly available, comes amid the decline of manual transmissions in the automotive industry, raising the question of whether Subaru could reintroduce this feature in its rugged SUV lineup.

The survey first came to light when a Reddit user, u/Macgyver452, posted a screenshot on the r/Subaru subreddit. According to the post, Subaru asked recipients if they would consider purchasing an SUV with a manual transmission in the future, with answer options ranging from “Definitely” to “Definitely Not.” While this question may seem surprising in 2026, it suggests that Subaru is considering the possibility of reviving manual options in its vehicles.

In addition to this, another Reddit user, u/VodkaChugger420, shared a more specific survey related to the Outback Wilderness. The question posed asked respondents how interested they would be in a manual transmission for the Outback Wilderness, with response options ranging from “Very Interested” to “Not Interested.” The Outback Wilderness, with its off-road capabilities, stands out as the Subaru SUV most suited to a manual transmission, making it a logical candidate for such a feature.

The End of Manual Transmissions in Subaru SUVs

The last manual transmission SUV in Subaru’s lineup was the Crosstrek, which was discontinued in 2023. Before that, Subaru eliminated manual options in the Forester in 2018 and in the Outback around 2014. The removal of these options marked the end of an era for Subaru SUVs equipped with manual gearboxes. However, Subaru continues to offer manual transmissions in other models like the BRZ and WRX, showing that the company still values this feature in certain vehicles.

This survey stands out because of its focus on the SUV segment, a category where manual transmissions are increasingly rare. Currently, only a few competitors in the US market, such as the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, offer manual transmission options in their SUVs. Subaru’s decision to ask customers about a potential manual Outback Wilderness could indicate that the brand is exploring whether there is sufficient demand to bring the feature back to the SUV lineup.

The Power of Customer Feedback

Automakers frequently send out surveys to assess consumer interest in potential features. While these surveys do not always result in new products, they provide valuable insights into customer preferences. According to Motor1, these surveys often have little impact on actual vehicle production, but they can serve as a way to test the waters and determine if there is a market for specific features. Subaru’s decision to ask about manual transmissions could be an attempt to reconnect with a loyal customer base that may feel disconnected from the brand as manual options continue to disappear.

If Subaru were to revive manual transmissions in its SUV lineup, the Outback Wilderness would be the most likely candidate. Its off-road-oriented design and rugged appeal make it a natural fit for enthusiasts who prefer the tactile experience of shifting gears. However, whether Subaru will act on the results of the survey remains to be seen.

The Future of Subaru’s Manual Options

The results of Subaru’s survey may not lead to immediate changes, but they could signal that the automaker is considering expanding its manual transmission offerings.

For Subaru enthusiasts, the possibility of a manual Outback Wilderness is an exciting prospect that would differentiate the vehicle from competitors in the crowded SUV market. However, Subaru’s broader strategy for its SUV lineup remains unclear, and whether the company will introduce a manual option will depend on the feedback from these surveys.