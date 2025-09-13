Twelve Years Later, This Oldest Luxury Sedan Still Holds Its Place in the US Market

As competitors rush to launch new generations loaded with tech and design changes, the IS has followed a different path—one built on reliability, styling tweaks, and mechanical refinement. It’s a strategy that has kept the car relevant without relying on dramatic overhauls or major rebranding efforts.

When the third-generation IS debuted at the North American International Auto Show in early 2013, it built on the design of the LF-CC concept, incorporating sharp lines, a bold grille, and a performance-minded chassis. At launch, it offered a wide engine range: a 2.0-liter inline-four, a 3.5-liter V6, and a 5.0-liter V8 for sportier variants.

A hybrid version was available in some markets, paired with a 2.5-liter engine and electric motor, though not sold in the US. The IS gave buyers a choice of six- or eight-speed automatics, along with an eCVT for the hybrid.

Lexus has repeatedly resisted the pressure to replace the IS entirely, opting instead to introduce key updates to extend its lifecycle while keeping it competitive.

Visual and Mechanical Updates over the Years

The first facelift came in 2017, four years after the launch of the third-gen IS. Lexus introduced a redesigned front fascia, new headlights and taillights, and subtle changes to the hood. In 2018, the IS received a modest bump in output—just 5 more horsepower—and new adaptive lighting that improved visibility during cornering. A limited-slip differential also became standard on the IS350 F Sport.

The most significant overhaul took place in 2021. According to CarBuzz, this update brought a slightly larger body, an all-new grille design, full-width rear lights, and a reworked dashboard with a modernized center console. More importantly, Lexus added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, responding to tech demands from buyers.

Another round of tweaks landed recently for the 2026 model year, including a subtly reshaped front end, a new rear spoiler for the F Sport trim, fresh wheel designs, and refinements to steering and suspension. These changes aim to sharpen the driving experience without deviating from the IS’s core identity.

Built on a Legacy of Reliability

Throughout its 12-year run, the IS has maintained a strong reputation for durability and customer satisfaction. The 2025 model ranks as the most reliable Lexus on sale today. It holds an 88 out of 100 rating from J.D. Power for Quality and Reliability and has logged no recalls or complaints with the NHTSA.

Even as newer competitors enter the segment with advanced safety features and semi-autonomous systems, the IS’s longevity underscores its appeal to buyers who prioritize proven engineering over trend-driven innovation. Lexus has also ensured the cabin and infotainment systems evolved with the times, helping the IS avoid the stale feel that often plagues aging models.

The model’s continuous presence in showrooms is not the result of neglect but of careful engineering and strategic adjustments that have allowed it to evolve without losing its foundation.

A History Rooted in Performance

While the current generation has now outlasted the previous two combined, the earlier IS models laid the groundwork for its long run. The second-generation IS arrived in 2005 and marked the global shift away from the Toyota Altezza badge, as the Lexus brand gained traction in markets beyond Japan. This version introduced the “L-finesse” design language and a broader engine lineup, including diesel options for Europe and a new V8-powered IS F, launched in 2007.

The IS F represented a turning point. It was the first car in Lexus’s new high-performance “F” line, paving the way for future models like the LFA, RC F, and GS F. The second-gen model remained in production until 2013, lasting just six years—half the duration of its successor.

The original IS debuted in 1998 in Japan and reached US showrooms by 2001. Known for its distinctive “Altezza lights” and a futuristic interior that featured a chronograph-style gauge cluster, it helped Lexus establish a more youthful image among entry-level luxury buyers.