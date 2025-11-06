Over 1 Million Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru Vehicles Recalled

The recall impacts vehicles from multiple years and model lines, ranging from popular Toyotas like the Camry and RAV4 to several Lexus models and the Subaru Solterra, a Toyota-based electric vehicle.

The malfunction occurs when the panoramic view monitor fails to display a live rearview image, creating a significant safety concern as drivers reverse. The issue arises when the car shifts into reverse, often within the first 12.5 seconds after the ignition is turned on, with no simple workaround available.

A Large-Scale Recall Affects Over 100 Models

The recall spans over 1 million vehicles and includes over 100 different models from the affected brands. Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru have identified that their panoramic view monitor (PVM) systems can freeze or display a blank image when reversing.

This glitch is a serious safety concern, as it violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) regarding rearward visibility, which mandates that a clear image must be visible when backing up. Among the affected models are the 2023 to 2025 Lexus RX, 2023 to 2025 Toyota RAV4, and the 2023 to 2025 Subaru Solterra, among others, reports MotorTrend.

Year Model 2023-2025 Lexus ES 2023-2025 Lexus ES Hybrid 2024-2025 Lexus GX 2024-2025 Lexus LC 2024-2025 Lexus LC Hybrid 2023-2025 Lexus LS 2023-2025 Lexus LS Hybrid 2022-2025 Lexus LX 2025 Lexus LX Hybrid 2022-2025 Lexus NX 2022-2025 Lexus NX Hybrid 2023 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid 2023-2026 Lexus RX 2023-2025 Lexus RX Hybrid 2024-2026 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid 2023-2025 Lexus RZ 2024-2026 Lexus TX 2024-2026 Lexus TX Hybrid 2024-2026 Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid 2023-2025 Subaru Solterra 2023-2025 Toyota BZ4X 2025-2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid 2023-2026 Toyota Crown 2025 Toyota Crown Signia 2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander 2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid 2023-2025 Toyota Highlander 2023-2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2024-2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 2023-2025 Toyota Mirai 2023-2025 Toyota Prius 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid 2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime 2023-2025 Toyota RAV4 2023-2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 2023-2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid 2023-2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid

The Cause of the Camera Glitch

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is tied to a software problem within the panoramic view monitor system and parking assist computer. The malfunction occurs when the parking assist computer and the panoramic view monitor attempt to write data at the same time, disrupting the system’s ability to display the rearview camera feed. This glitch appears when the car is first started, typically within the first 12.5 seconds of the ignition being turned on.

© Shutterstock

How Toyota and Subaru Are Addressing the Problem

To resolve the issue, Toyota and Subaru will be updating the parking assist software in affected vehicles, free of charge. The software update is expected to correct the glitch, ensuring that the rearview camera displays a proper feed when reversing.

Vehicle owners will receive formal recall notices by mid-December, and are advised to schedule an appointment with their local dealership to have the software fix installed. Toyota and Subaru both assure owners that the recall process will not incur any charges.