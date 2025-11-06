Over 1 Million Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru Vehicles Recalled

More than 1 million vehicles from Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru are being recalled due to a critical issue.

Rachel Thompson
rearview camera system
Over 1 Million Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru Vehicles Recalled - © Shutterstock
The recall impacts vehicles from multiple years and model lines, ranging from popular Toyotas like the Camry and RAV4 to several Lexus models and the Subaru Solterra, a Toyota-based electric vehicle.

The malfunction occurs when the panoramic view monitor fails to display a live rearview image, creating a significant safety concern as drivers reverse. The issue arises when the car shifts into reverse, often within the first 12.5 seconds after the ignition is turned on, with no simple workaround available.

A Large-Scale Recall Affects Over 100 Models

The recall spans over 1 million vehicles and includes over 100 different models from the affected brands. Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru have identified that their panoramic view monitor (PVM) systems can freeze or display a blank image when reversing.

This glitch is a serious safety concern, as it violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) regarding rearward visibility, which mandates that a clear image must be visible when backing up. Among the affected models are the 2023 to 2025 Lexus RX, 2023 to 2025 Toyota RAV4, and the 2023 to 2025 Subaru Solterra, among others, reports MotorTrend.

Year Model
2023-2025 Lexus ES
2023-2025 Lexus ES Hybrid
2024-2025 Lexus GX
2024-2025 Lexus LC
2024-2025 Lexus LC Hybrid
2023-2025 Lexus LS
2023-2025 Lexus LS Hybrid
2022-2025 Lexus LX
2025 Lexus LX Hybrid
2022-2025 Lexus NX
2022-2025 Lexus NX Hybrid
2023 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid
2023-2026 Lexus RX
2023-2025 Lexus RX Hybrid
2024-2026 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid
2023-2025 Lexus RZ
2024-2026 Lexus TX
2024-2026 Lexus TX Hybrid
2024-2026 Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid
2023-2025 Subaru Solterra
2023-2025 Toyota BZ4X
2025-2026 Toyota Camry Hybrid
2023-2026 Toyota Crown
2025 Toyota Crown Signia
2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander
2024-2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
2023-2025 Toyota Highlander
2023-2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
2024-2025 Toyota Land Cruiser
2023-2025 Toyota Mirai
2023-2025 Toyota Prius
2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime
2023-2025 Toyota RAV4
2023-2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
2023-2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid
2023-2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid

The Cause of the Camera Glitch

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is tied to a software problem within the panoramic view monitor system and parking assist computer. The malfunction occurs when the parking assist computer and the panoramic view monitor attempt to write data at the same time, disrupting the system’s ability to display the rearview camera feed. This glitch appears when the car is first started, typically within the first 12.5 seconds of the ignition being turned on.

© Shutterstock

How Toyota and Subaru Are Addressing the Problem

To resolve the issue, Toyota and Subaru will be updating the parking assist software in affected vehicles, free of charge. The software update is expected to correct the glitch, ensuring that the rearview camera displays a proper feed when reversing.

Vehicle owners will receive formal recall notices by mid-December, and are advised to schedule an appointment with their local dealership to have the software fix installed. Toyota and Subaru both assure owners that the recall process will not incur any charges.

Leave a Comment

