Over 1 Million Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru Vehicles Recalled

The recall impacts vehicles from multiple years and model lines, ranging from popular Toyotas like the Camry and RAV4 to several Lexus models and the Subaru Solterra, a Toyota-based electric vehicle.
The malfunction occurs when the panoramic view monitor fails to display a live rearview image, creating a significant safety concern as drivers reverse. The issue arises when the car shifts into reverse, often within the first 12.5 seconds after the ignition is turned on, with no simple workaround available.
A Large-Scale Recall Affects Over 100 Models
The recall spans over 1 million vehicles and includes over 100 different models from the affected brands. Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru have identified that their panoramic view monitor (PVM) systems can freeze or display a blank image when reversing.
This glitch is a serious safety concern, as it violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) regarding rearward visibility, which mandates that a clear image must be visible when backing up. Among the affected models are the 2023 to 2025 Lexus RX, 2023 to 2025 Toyota RAV4, and the 2023 to 2025 Subaru Solterra, among others, reports MotorTrend.
|Year
|Model
|2023-2025
|Lexus ES
|2023-2025
|Lexus ES Hybrid
|2024-2025
|Lexus GX
|2024-2025
|Lexus LC
|2024-2025
|Lexus LC Hybrid
|2023-2025
|Lexus LS
|2023-2025
|Lexus LS Hybrid
|2022-2025
|Lexus LX
|2025
|Lexus LX Hybrid
|2022-2025
|Lexus NX
|2022-2025
|Lexus NX Hybrid
|2023
|Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid
|2023-2026
|Lexus RX
|2023-2025
|Lexus RX Hybrid
|2024-2026
|Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid
|2023-2025
|Lexus RZ
|2024-2026
|Lexus TX
|2024-2026
|Lexus TX Hybrid
|2024-2026
|Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid
|2023-2025
|Subaru Solterra
|2023-2025
|Toyota BZ4X
|2025-2026
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|2023-2026
|Toyota Crown
|2025
|Toyota Crown Signia
|2024-2026
|Toyota Grand Highlander
|2024-2026
|Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
|2023-2025
|Toyota Highlander
|2023-2025
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|2024-2025
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|2023-2025
|Toyota Mirai
|2023-2025
|Toyota Prius
|2025
|Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid
|2023-2024
|Toyota Prius Prime
|2023-2025
|Toyota RAV4
|2023-2025
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|2025
|Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
|2023-2024
|Toyota RAV4 Prime
|2025
|Toyota Sienna Hybrid
|2023-2024
|Toyota Venza Hybrid
The Cause of the Camera Glitch
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue is tied to a software problem within the panoramic view monitor system and parking assist computer. The malfunction occurs when the parking assist computer and the panoramic view monitor attempt to write data at the same time, disrupting the system’s ability to display the rearview camera feed. This glitch appears when the car is first started, typically within the first 12.5 seconds of the ignition being turned on.
How Toyota and Subaru Are Addressing the Problem
To resolve the issue, Toyota and Subaru will be updating the parking assist software in affected vehicles, free of charge. The software update is expected to correct the glitch, ensuring that the rearview camera displays a proper feed when reversing.
Vehicle owners will receive formal recall notices by mid-December, and are advised to schedule an appointment with their local dealership to have the software fix installed. Toyota and Subaru both assure owners that the recall process will not incur any charges.