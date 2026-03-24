2027 Nissan Z Debuts in the United States With Design Updates and a Manual Nismo

These changes follow updates first applied to Japan’s Fairlady Z earlier this year, now adapted for the U.S. market. Nissan is maintaining its sports coupe despite a shrinking segment, adding improvements aimed at both performance and everyday usability.

The updated Z will be shown publicly at the New York Auto Show before reaching dealerships this summer. Pricing has not yet been announced, though the outgoing model starts at just over $44,000 and climbs past $67,000 for higher trims.

Facelifted Design and New Color Options Across Standard Trims

Non-Nismo versions of the 2027 Nissan Z receive a noticeable facelift, including a redesigned front bumper and a split grille with retro styling cues inspired by the Datsun era. According to Motor1, this new front-end design is not purely aesthetic, as Nissan claims it improves both cooling and aerodynamic performance.

A new Shinkai Green Pearl Metallic paint joins the palette for the Z Sport and Performance trims. The color, which appears to match the Unryu Green seen on the Japanese model, draws inspiration from finishes used on the S30-generation Z of the 1970s and is paired exclusively with a contrasting black roof.

Other exterior details include the removal of the traditional Nissan badge at the front, replaced by a Z emblem. The Z Performance trim also introduces redesigned 19-inch forged black wheels, along with a tan interior and an upgraded 15-watt cooled wireless charger.

2027 Nissan Z – © Nissan

Chassis and Comfort Improvements for the Z Performance

Beyond styling, the Z Performance benefits from several mechanical refinements aimed at improving ride quality and handling. Nissan has fitted larger-diameter monotube shock absorbers, which are intended to enhance both comfort and driving dynamics.

Across the entire lineup, engineers have also updated the fuel tank design. This modification ensures a more consistent fuel supply during hard cornering, addressing performance stability under demanding driving conditions.

These adjustments reflect incremental but targeted updates rather than a full overhaul, keeping the core architecture intact while refining specific aspects of the driving experience.

2027 Nissan Z Interior- © Nissan

Nismo Gains Manual Transmission and Performance Refinements

The most significant update arrives with the Z Nismo, which now offers a manual gearbox. This addition introduces a three-pedal setup paired with further tuning of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine to improve throttle response.

2027 Nissan Z Nismo – © Nissan

Nissan has also revised the Active Sound Enhancement and Active Noise Cancellation systems to produce a more aggressive sound profile when Sport mode is engaged. The Nismo variant adopts front brake rotors derived from the GT-R, delivering improved stopping performance.

Weight has been reduced by 19 pounds, prompting engineers to retune the front suspension. The steering rack has also been modified to reduce internal friction by 20 percent. Inside, the model features a new gear lever for the six-speed manual and includes the updated wireless charging pad.

2027 Nissan Z Nismo Interior – © Nissan

Nissan plans to display the 2027 Z at the New York Auto Show before launching it in U.S. dealerships later this summer, continuing its commitment to a segment that is becoming increasingly rare.