2020 Hyundai Sonata Overview

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata has been comprehensively redesigned from the ground up, featuring a new platform and powertrains, new interior and exterior design, and new technologies. Although SUVs get most of the attention these days, this attractively advanced midsize sedan demonstrates that its segment is still worthy of a second look from auto buyers. The Sonata comes in four trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, and Limited.

Performance and Efficiency

The 2020 Sonata offers a pair of engine choices. SE and SEL trims get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets 27 city mpg, 37 highway mpg, and 31 combined mpg. SEL Plus and Limited trims received a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder that makes 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. This engine yields 27 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 31 mpg combined. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed shift-by-wire automatic transmission with Shiftronic manual mode.

Exterior Design

The 2020 Sonata’s new coupe-like exterior design gives it a wider, lower stance that flows from end to end with what Hyundai calls “Sensuous Sportiness.” Every trim boasts LED headlights and taillights, and special LED daytime running lights blend with chrome trim for a unique “hidden lighting” look. One of the Sonata’s most impressive new exterior features is available Hyundai Digital Key, which lets drivers use an Android smartphone to unlock the vehicle. For an especially eye-catching look, customers can also opt for handsome 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior Features

The Sonata’s five-passenger interior puts comfort and spaciousness at the forefront. The overall cabin layout gives off a sense of uncluttered relaxation while giving occupants plenty of room to stretch out. The seats are trimmed in premium cloth or available leather and offer luxurious options like heat, ventilation, power adjustability, and driver’s side memory. Other available amenities include push-button start, dual automatic temperature control, a heated and leather-covered steering wheel, and 64-color ambient lighting.

Safety and Infotainment Tech

The Sonata presents a wealth of cutting-edge safety and infotainment technologies. All models come with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. New available technologies include a Blind-Spot View Monitor and the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature, which allows drivers to park the vehicle while standing outside of it. For infotainment, an 8-inch touch-screen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard. Wireless charging, 12-speaker Bose audio, and a 10.25-inch screen with navigation are optional.

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Sonata and its sibling, the Sonata Hybrid, are available now at dealerships across America.