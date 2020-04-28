No Comments

2020 Outback Named Best Station Wagon by Good Housekeeping

Photo: Subaru

Even in uncertain times for the automotive industry, Subaru shows no signs of slowing down its conquest of nearly every award list it meets. Its most recent accolade comes from a partnership between Good Housekeeping and Car and Driver, which named the all-new Subaru Outback the Best Station Wagon on their list of The Best New Family Cars of 2020. This marks the second consecutive year the Outback claimed the title.

Good Housekeeping’s criteria and favorite features

To evaluate all of the contenders, staff members drove the vehicles for a combined 5,000 miles and tested them on five basic criteria: safety, value, handling, design, and technology. After that, they took a fine-tooth comb to everyday details like “how easy it is to fold down the seats,” “how well car seats fit in the second and third rows,” and how intuitive the infotainment system is, among others.

Meet the best station wagon of 2020: The 2020 Subaru Outback

In their breakdown, Good Housekeeping’s editors praised the Outback’s rugged appearance, comfortable interior, ample entertainment features, and adventure-ready nature. They were also impressed by safety systems like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, and automated emergency braking, all of which come standard on the 2020 Outback.

No slowing down for Subaru

As impressive as Subaru’s achievement is, it’s hardly surprising. Just since the end of March, Subaru garnered an additional eight awards, including four nods on Parents’ Best Family Cars of 2020 and Best Overall Brand and Most Trusted Brand in Kelley Blue Book’s 2020 Brand Image Awards. Moreover, the 2020 Outback also earned a spot on Autotrader’s list of Best New Cars for 2020.

There’s also little mystery as to why Good Housekeeping and other publications consistently rank Subaru as one of the best brands in the industry. Perhaps more than any other automaker, Subaru has built a well-deserved reputation for combining first-rate engineering, family-focused design, and remarkable community outreach. If I had to guess, I suspect the awards will keep rolling in, month after month, and year after year.

