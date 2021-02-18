No Comments

2021 Buick Enclave Overview

Photo: Buick

With three rows of seating, responsive performance, and plenty of luxurious and high-tech features, the 2021 Buick Enclave slots nicely into the midsize family hauler segment. This SUV is available in four different trims: Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir.

Photo: Buick

Performance

Under the hood, all 2021 Buick Enclave trims come with an energetic 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a nine-speed Electronic Precision Shift automatic transmission. When properly equipped, the Enclave can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

For smoother handling, a Premium Ride suspension comes standard. All-wheel drive is available on every trim except for the entry-level Preferred. Enclave models equipped with FWD get 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. AWD variants yield 17 city mpg and 25 highway mpg.

Photo: Buick

Exterior design

The Enclave’s exterior design communicates premium style and distinguished poise. Winged LED headlights, a signature Buick grille, heated mirrors, and 18-inch wheels come standard. On higher trims, you can add a power moonroof, 20-inch wheels, and assist steps. The top-of-the-line Avenir trim offers an exclusive grille, wheels, and badging.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

Inside the Enclave, you’ll find roomy, upscale surroundings for seven passengers. Heated, power-adjustable front seats trimmed in cloth come standard, with perforated leather trim and ventilation available. Key standard features for the cabin include tri-zone climate control and air filtration, Active Noise Cancellation and QuietTuning technology, and two USB charging ports for each row.

The standard Smart Slide second row and available power-folding third row make it simple to configure the interior and open up the Enclave’s 97.6 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. There’s also a standard hands-free power programmable liftgate for easy cargo bay access.

Photo: Jeffrey Sauger for Buick

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2021 Enclave comes well-equipped with infotainment and safety technologies. The 8-inch touch-screen system offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and available GPS navigation. The available rear-seat infotainment system adds two more 8-inch screens, a DVD player, and wireless headphones.

Standard protective technologies for the Enclave include an HD rearview camera and Rear Park Assist, electronic stability and traction control, and seven air bags. Higher trims add features like Automatic Emergency Braking, HD Surround Vision, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

