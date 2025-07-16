Lamborghini delays Urus’ full electric transition to 2035 amid market changes

Today, as the auto world makes a big shift toward electric vehicles, Lamborghini is choosing to take its time. The legendary luxury sports car maker is slowly realigning its plans to match what the market and new rules demand. This move shows the brand’s firm dedication to keeping its signature spirit alive while dealing with big changes in the industry.

Lamborghini’s new electric game plan

Lamborghini is diving into electrification, but unlike many rivals, it’s doing so with plenty of caution, similar to Hyundai’s electrification strategy. The company is stepping forward in a thoughtful way, making sure every move is solid and well-timed. By tweaking its roadmap to stay on top of market trends and updated regulations, Lamborghini wants to keep its reputation for high performance and pure excitement.

It turns out the worldwide push for electric vehicles (EVs) isn’t racing ahead as fast as many expected. With slower adoption and shifting rules to deal with, carmakers—including Lamborghini—are taking a second look at their schedules. (New laws also mean vehicles won’t last as long as they used to, making it necessary to constantly adjust designs and production methods.)

Urus upgrade plans

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini’s CEO, shared that a new generation of the Urus is set to make its debut in 2029 as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). Although the company originally planned a hybrid-only launch in 2024 for this top-seller, market jitters have led them to push it back. The Urus, which has been a massive hit and driven production to new heights, now remains a PHEV until further developments.

Even though Lamborghini initially hoped to switch the Urus to fully electric sooner, that change has been moved to 2035. (This delay reflects how the company is keeping a close eye on shifts in the market and new tech breakthroughs.) Keeping the Urus as a PHEV for now means Lamborghini can better adapt to what buyers want and make sure the necessary charging setups are in place.

Lanzador vision

The Lanzador, envisioned as Lamborghini’s first ever fully electric ride, marks another important point on the road to electrification. Production is slated for 2029, following a one-year delay announced in 2023. Any further delays will be sorted out early next year, showing that Lamborghini wants to be absolutely ready before moving forward.

This careful planning fits in with Lamborghini’s overall approach of taking things step by step. (They really want to ensure the market is ready and that charging stations and other supports are set before a big launch.) The goal is to keep the quality and performance people expect from the brand while slowly rolling out new tech.

dealing with market and legal shifts

Car manufacturers like Lamborghini face a bunch of challenges these days. The electric vehicle market hasn’t grown as quickly as many thought it would, which is making carmakers adjust their game plans. (Many decisions nowadays hinge on forecasts about how fast charging networks will expand and where the money goes.)

New and tricky regulations add another layer of complexity. With vehicles having shorter lifespans due to these updates, companies have to keep tweaking what they offer. For a high-end brand like Lamborghini, balancing these demands without losing the original vibe of the brand is a top priority.

moving ahead step by step

Lamborghini’s careful progression toward electrification shows how dedicated the company is to staying true to its roots even as things change. By moving slowly and making sure every step is well thought out, they’re trying to handle this shift while keeping their profitability and unique style intact.

This steady strategy isn’t just about catching up with industry trends; it’s about making sure every decision sets the stage for long-term wins. As Stephan Winkelmann put it regarding the Urus launch: “We have a seven-month window” to decide on the next steps—a nod to the company’s methodical planning.

With more buyers now caring about green options as well as performance, the way carmakers handle these changes is going to shape their futures. For Lamborghini fans and future owners alike, these careful choices offer a peek at what’s coming next from one of the most adored names in the auto world—a journey marked by smart progress while staying true to tradition.