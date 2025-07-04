‘They are not dead’: Hyundai still defends its combustion sports cars

Hyundai is stepping up its game by electrifying its vehicle lineup, a move that’s getting a lot of attention in today’s fast-changing auto world. With environmental worries and tighter regulations on the rise, car makers are shifting toward greener solutions. Hyundai’s latest push shows its dedication to innovation and staying adaptable (think staying ahead of the curve in a competitive global market).

Hyundai’s new electrification game plan

Hyundai has started reworking its entire catalog to include more electric options—even in its well-known sports series. Right now, the Ioniq 5 N holds the title of being the only all-electric model in the N family, but things are about to change with the quick arrival of the Ioniq 6 N in just a few days. This move shows Hyundai’s commitment to beefing up its electric offerings while still keeping its reputation for high-performance rides.

This latest lineup isn’t just about cool tech; it’s part of Hyundai’s bigger plan to help meet global green goals. By focusing on electric vehicles (EVs), Hyundai hopes to cut down on emissions and appeal to drivers who care about the environment. The soon-to-be-released Ioniq 6 N is another step toward a lineup that promises both high-energy performance and benefits for the planet.

The rise of Hyundai N division

Hyundai’s N division has made a strong impression in the sports car scene, kind of like Volkswagen’s R models or Peugeot’s GTI. There used to be three models under its belt—the i20 N, i30 N, and Ioniq 5 N—but after shifting market needs and new rules, only the Ioniq 5 N has stuck around, as the two gas-powered models have been retired.

Even with a smaller lineup, the N division’s success shows Hyundai’s knack for mixing performance with creative tech. Moving toward electrification in this division is a smart response to changing buyer habits and new regulations (basically, adapting to what today’s drivers are looking for).

Joon Park’s take

Joon Park, the guy in charge of Hyundai’s N division, shared some thoughts on where the company is headed. He cleared up a common mix-up by saying, “The problem we have is that there is a perception from the media and our fans that Hyundai N is focused solely on the world of electric vehicles, which is not true.” In other words, while EVs are a big piece of the puzzle, they’re not the only part of Hyundai’s future plans.

Park also talked about staying flexible and ready to adjust based on what the market needs. He’s open to exploring other options beyond pure electric models, including hybrid versions that could blend performance with lower CO2 emissions (a nice nod to keeping our air cleaner). This kind of openness shows that Hyundai is really listening to what drivers want.

What’s next for Hyundai N division?

Looking to the future, there’s a lot of buzz about how the N division might evolve. Beyond the upcoming Ioniq 6 N launch, details about new sports models are still under wraps, but hints point toward exploring hybrid models as another way to reduce emissions and give consumers more choices.

This ability to adapt puts Hyundai in a good position as the auto world shifts toward greener tech and smarter design. The upcoming debut of the Ioniq 6 N at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed is a big moment for Hyundai, marking an important step as it grows its all-electric lineup in a really high-profile setting.

In the end, Hyundai’s push into electric vehicles shows a forward-thinking approach to meeting environmental challenges while still delivering the high-performance rides fans expect from the N division. With more people caring about the environment and new rules coming in around the world, companies like Hyundai are working hard to offer innovative and greener automotive options—building a more sustainable future with smart engineering every step of the way.