No Comments

2021 Cadillac Escalade is Cars.com’s Luxury Car of the Year

The 2021 Escalade impressed Cars.com with its power, tech, and refined interior

Photo: Cadillac

Every year, Cars.com sets its sights on the finest vehicles in each segment. After meeting all the requirements provided, the site thoroughly vets each vehicle to make sure they’re supporting only the finest on the market. This year, amidst plenty of solid contenders, Cars.com has named the all-new, freshly redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade its official Luxury Car of the Year.

Raising a Family? Consider the Cadillac XT4 or XT5

The Escalade is Luxury Car of the Year

The Cadillac Escalade has been at the forefront of luxury for years. Generally regarded as the most refined luxury vehicle in the entire GM catalogue, it’s little wonder that the Escalade drove off with top honors from Cars.com. 2021 saw the Escalade given a fresh redesign and upgraded with all-new technology. The interior was given a refined rethink, and now sports softer leather, finer wood, and greater comfort than previous Escalade models. The car is no slouch in the engine department, either; it comes with your choice of either a 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 or a powerful 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-diesel.

Of particular interest to Cars.com was the 2021 Escalade’s eye-catching 38-inch display screen. This unprecedented feature made a big impression last year, thrilling drivers with its ease of use and smooth interface. The site describes the touch screen as “lightning quick, super-crisp and clear in its colorful displays, and [capable of] a level of re-configurability and high-tech geek-lust that kept us endlessly entertained.”

Why Buy a Truck? Here’s why

The end result is a luxury vehicle that Cars.com has dubbed a “stunning mechanical tour de force,” and a vehicle that “features impressive interior designs, a far more usable and comfortable cabin than the models preceding it, and technology that’s never been seen before in a production passenger vehicle, luxury or otherwise.” With impressive accolades like that, it’s fair to say the 2021 Cadillac Escalade has more than earned its spot as the site’s Luxury Car of the Year.