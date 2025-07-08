Worse Than Ever: These Staten Island Areas Are Seeing a Surge in Complaints in 2025

Staten Island, New York, is dealing with a real headache that affects everyday life: worsening street conditions. In 2025, residents have been speaking up a lot more about the state of the roads, with potholes leading the charge. This uptick in gripes not only shows the strain on local infrastructure but also signals that city officials need to get moving on repairs (think of it as fixing the bumps in the road before they cause bigger problems). Streets are the lifelines of any community, so keeping them in top shape is key for safety and convenience.

A spike in complaints

Between January 1 and June 24, 2025, Staten Island logged a whopping 3,877 complaints about street conditions. These reports were carefully recorded through New York City’s Open Data portal and covered by outlets like Staten Island Advance and SILive.com. The Department of Transportation now finds itself under added pressure to sort out these road issues.

The numbers show that potholes are at the top of residents’ minds. What might seem like small dips in the pavement can actually lead to serious vehicle damage and create hazards for both drivers and pedestrians (imagine getting a flat tire on your way to work). Plus, they point to other problems like rough patches, street cave-ins, and overall wear and tear across the borough.

Breaking it down by ZIP codes

While street condition complaints are coming in from every part of Staten Island, some areas are hit harder than others, partly because the ZIP codes vary so much in size. The highest number came from ZIP code 10314, which covers neighborhoods including Bulls Head, Castleton Corners, Graniteville, Meiers Corners, New Springville, Travis, Westerleigh, and Willowbrook. This area alone accounted for 709 complaints, making it a hot spot for repair efforts.

Right on its heels is ZIP code 10306, which saw 655 complaints. Then we have ZIP code 10312 with 540 complaints; ZIP code 10304 with 390 complaints; and ZIP code 10301 with 353 complaints. Each of these zones presents its own set of challenges for city planners working to sort out the repairs.

Other notable figures include ZIP code 10309 with 348 complaints, ZIP code 10308 with 265 complaints, and ZIP code 10305 with 247 complaints. Smaller numbers turned up in ZIP codes 10310 with 111 complaints, 10302 with 93 complaints, and ZIP code 10303 with just 85 complaints. Tottenville, under ZIP code 10307, reported the fewest complaints with 81.

What it means for the future

The rising number of road condition complaints on Staten Island is a clear call for local authorities to take swift action. Our transportation network is the backbone of urban life, and letting these problems slide could slow down emergency services and dampen local business activity (nobody likes going out on roads that feel like obstacle courses).

Fixing these issues means handling immediate repairs while also planning ahead to keep them from coming back. Listening to residents about their specific worries can help city officials decide which spots need the most urgent attention and create a plan that involves the community in keeping the streets safe and steady.

As Staten Islanders keep navigating these bumpy roads, it’s important for decision-makers to step up and act with determination. Getting the streets in order will not only improve everyday life but also build trust in the public services responsible for keeping the neighborhood running smoothly. Residents are encouraged to keep reporting any issues and push for long-lasting fixes that pave the way for smoother rides ahead.