No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Tahoe has been completely redesigned for the 2021 model year. Among the changes you’ll find for this full-size SUV are smoother and stronger performance, a roomier cabin, and a wide range of technology updates.

Chevrolet’s Most Advanced Tech: Five exciting new systems for your next vehicle

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and handling

The Tahoe offers three engine options for 2021. The standard 5.3-liter V8 makes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, while the available 6.2-liter V8 delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Both of these engines are built with Dynamic Fuel Management to increase efficiency. New to the Tahoe lineup is a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six. It’s capable of 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. All three engines come paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button shift.

Every Tahoe trim rides on a new independent rear multilink suspension, helping the SUV handle more smoothly and responsively. The available Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension allows you to lower the suspension for better passenger access — or raise it for heightened ground clearance.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

The Tahoe is bigger, longer, and more imposing for 2021. LED headlamps and taillamps come standard, along with assist steps for easier access. A hands-free power liftgate with a logo projector is standard on all trims except the base LS. With six trim levels, nine paint colors, and 14 wheel designs available, the Tahoe’s exterior offers plenty of opportunities for customization. Key trims include the luxurious High Country (with signature grille and 22-inch wheels), the off-road-ready Z71 (with red tow hooks and a skid plate), and the street-smart RST (with a black grille, black accents, and special badging).

Chevrolet Safety Tech Explained: Improve your peace of mind behind the wheel with these systems

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

The Tahoe’s interior is much more spacious for 2021. Total cargo space has risen to 122.9 cubic feet, and there’s also an increased 25.5 cubic feet behind the third row. The third row offers more than 10 inches of extra legroom, and the second row has 3 more inches. A new available power sliding center console provides yet another way to maximize space. Higher trims add comfort-enhancing features like heated and ventilated seats, leather or premium cloth trim, and a heated leather steering wheel.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety and infotainment

All Tahoe trims come stocked with a generous supply of safety and infotainment systems. A 10.2-inch color touch screen comes standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice control, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Available upgrades include built-in navigation, a Bose surround-sound system, and a rear-seat media system with twin 12.6-inch screens. For extra visibility and versatility, the Tahoe presents an optional 15-inch head-up display, nine trailering camera views, and an HD Surround Vision system. For safety, five systems are included as standard: automatic high beams, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is on sale now at dealerships, although certain features like the Duramax turbodiesel and the air ride suspension will be available at a later date.