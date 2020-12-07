No Comments

2021 Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 Earn Best Buy Awards

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

For the fifth year in a row, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned the Consumer Guide Best Buy award. A fellow FCA model, the Ram 1500, also took home honors in the Large Pickup category for the 13th consecutive year.

“The Ram 1500 continues to impress for its class-leading ride and handling and upscale cabin experience. The Chrysler Pacifica impresses for its passenger-friendly features and long-trip comfort. The addition of all-wheel drive adds to the Pacifica’s appeal,” said Tom Appel, publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive.

Photo: FCA Canada

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica earned praise from Consumer Guide for its family-friendly features as well as its peppy performance. The lineup for 2021 also includes a new Pinnacle trim, which boasts high-end features, class-leading horsepower, and an unbeatable list of standard safety tech and systems. Plus, it looks good, according to Consumer Guide reviewers.

“What cinches its Best Buy status are its exclusive Stow ‘n Go second-row seats and the outstanding fuel efficiency of its well-executed plug-in hybrid model, along with its newly available all-wheel drive and long list of thoughtful available convenience features,” notes Consumer Guide Automotive.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

2021 Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 offers unique features like the available Multifunction Tailgate, which offers multiple positions to aid you on the job site or out on an adventure, on the 2021 model. It even delivers a maximum loading weight of 2,000 pounds.

“A dizzying array of trim levels and optional equipment allows a high degree of customization; the cabins of high-end models rival many luxury-brand vehicles for posh materials and fit and finish,” according to Consumer Guide Automotive.

The editorial staff at Consumer Guide Automotive determines the winners of its annual Best Buys Awards through rigorous testing. They drive over more than 100,000 miles as well as evaluate each vehicle on how it delivers in the real world to satisfy the needs of consumers.