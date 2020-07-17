No Comments

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Is Fastest Sedan Yet

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the fastest mass-produced sedan and the most powerful sedan on the market. With these impressive titles along with improved performance features and a more eye-catching design, the new muscle car is well-worth checking out.

A formidable performance

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye gets its engine from the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. Paired to a quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, this supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V8 delivers a staggering 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque.

The muscle car has 25 major component upgrades in its engine, including an improved lubrication system and a larger supercharger. Furthermore, the engine now has two dual-stage fuel pumps and an increased rpm limit at 6,500 rpm.

On a 2.1-mile road course, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is quicker than the Charger SRT Hellcat by about 1.2 seconds, and the new car also achieves an 18 percent higher torque multiplication.

A functional and dynamic design

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes standard with the Widebody, which adds 3.5 inches of width and Lightweight Carbon Black wheels. In addition to having an imposing stance, the muscle car has a new performance hood that utilizes a hood scoop to supply maximum air intake to the engine. The award-winning SRT Power Chiller and Race Cooldown further work to keep the engine at an optimal temperature.

The interior of the new muscle car has a race-inspired look, featuring Laguna leather seats with an embossed SRT Hellcat logo. The splash screen and key fobs also have the SRT Hellcat Redeye logo. Moreover, silver stitching is utilized on the console and seating, while Light Black Chrome accents are incorporated throughout.

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is set to arrive at dealerships near the beginning of 2021. If you want to experience the full power of this muscle car, be sure to take it out for a spin upon its release.