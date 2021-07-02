No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder is Awfully Fast

New F-150 Police Responder sees major improvements in quickness

According to test results from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police, the 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder earns its title of America’s only pursuit-rated pickup truck. Testing from both organizations reveals that the F-150 Police Responder is the fastest vehicle tested in key metrics like the 0-60 mph and quarter-mile sprint.

2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder runs 5.4-second 0-60

Preliminary test results from MSP have the 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder running from 0-60 mph in just 5.4 seconds. That makes it a full 1.2 seconds faster than the outgoing F-150 Police Responder and 0.4 seconds quicker than every other LEO vehicle tested — including sedans and SUVs.

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder had similar results in the 0-100 mph test, clocking in at 13.1 seconds for a 3.7-second improvement over the outgoing truck. Michigan State Police testing also upheld the truck’s 120 mph top speed, which is up 15 mph from the previous F-150 Police Responder.

LACSD testing also shows the all-new Ford F-150 Police Responder logging a 14.4-second quarter-mile. That makes the new F-150 a second quicker than its predecessor and 0.4 seconds faster than the next-best vehicle.

Dynamic testing shows substantial laptime improvements

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder wowed in both departments’ dynamic test runs, posting a 5.8-second average lap time improvement for the Michigan State Police. It was 3.6 seconds quicker on average per lap for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, though it’s worth noting that their test sees the truck loaded up with 400 pounds of extra cargo.

“Vehicle acceleration and speed contribute to how quickly first responders can safely arrive at an emergency scene,” said Greg Ebel, Ford police vehicle brand manager. “Shaving even a few seconds off response times can make a big difference. Whether responding to an accident on the highway or a distress call from somewhere off-road, law enforcement officers can count on 2021 F-150 Police Responder to get them there fast.”

The Ford F-150 Police Responder is based on the all-new F-150, which is available now at Ford dealers nationwide. Powering the F-150 Police Responder is the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with police tuning. The truck also uses a torque-on-demand 4×4 transfer case and automatic 4WD mode.

