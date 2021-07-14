No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Puts Out 450 Horsepower

When it comes to horsepower for the F-150 Raptor, Ford says if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Photo: Ford

With the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor preparing to spread its wings this summer, we now know exactly what this big bad bird is packing under its beak. The latest Raptor brings back the high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 as announced, and its horsepower and torque figures are staying the same.

Ford has revealed that the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will get 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque from its engine, matching the figures from the previous generation. It was announced in February that the new EcoBoost twin-turbo would have a higher 10.5:1 compression ratio and improved cooling, but Ford did not specify how many horses it’d make. And now, the answer: a lot of horses.

Not that staying the course is a bad thing here by any stretch. With its 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most powerful trucks in the F-150 lineup in terms of output. It delivers a bit less torque than the F-150 PowerBoost, and all F-150s will fall well short of the F-150 Lightning and its output of 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque.

Upcoming Raptor R targeting 725 horsepower?

Looking as good from the back as it does the front

Photo: Ford

Well, all F-150s for now, that is. There’s still the matter of the Raptor R, which “is coming next year.” That truck is expected to pack the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500, which would give it somewhere north of 725 horsepower and allow Ford to take another W over Ram.

You can now order the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor through the build and price tool for the F-150. Available as a SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot bed, the Raptor also offers a five-link rear suspension with panhard rod design and next-gen FOX Racing Shox with Live Valve Technology.

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $64,145, making it a bit more than $5,000 more than the Platinum. Ford’s other off-road-ready F-150, the all-new F-150 Tremor, starts at $49,505 MSRP.

