The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has Arrived

“Now THAT is a Mustang” – Random Ford Mustang Fan

Photo: Ford

If you’re not feeling the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E because … well, you’ve got your reasons, no doubt … never fear. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is rolling out across America, bringing the sweet sounds of an angry V8 with it.

Replacing the Mustang Bullitt as the special edition du jour in the lineup, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 lays claim to being the most track-capable Mustang ever built that’s powered by the 5.0-liter V8. It earns that lofty title with the Mach 1 Handling Package, which includes unique wheels and tires that boost aerodynamics and grip.

But the 5.0-liter V8 still has a starring role, offering up more power than the Mustang GT’s V8. At 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, the Mach 1 is virtually identical to the Bullitt strength-wise. Given that it generates 22 percent more downforce than the Mustang GT with the Performance Pack Level 1, that’s far from a bad thing.

Mach 1 says hola in Mexico, coming to the U.K. this summer

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 in Grabber Yellow

Photo: Ford

If you’re a Mustang enthusiast in Mexico, you’re also in luck. Ford launched the new Mach 1 there this month as well, bringing the iconic pony back to the country after a 17-year absence.

“Mustang is one of the most beloved brands in the Mexican market, so much so that sales of the highest performance models exceed our expectations,” said Lucien Pinto, director of marketing and sales for Ford of Mexico. “We hope that with this renewed, and at the same time classic, icon that now presents many characteristics that make it ideal for track, customers have a new favorite.”

Across the Atlantic, pony lovers in the United Kingdom can expect to see the Mach 1 at dealerships early this summer.

With the Mach 1 hitting the streets, the Mustang Mach-E driving impressive sales already, and the Shelby GT500 still doing its crazy thing with 760 horses, it’s a good time to be a fan of the Ford Mustang. Even if you don’t necessarily consider every Mustang your idea of a Mustang.

