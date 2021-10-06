No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Makes Wards 10 Best List for Propulsion Systems

Oh hey ho-hum another award for the Mustang Mach-E what do ya know

Photo: Ford

WardsAuto released its list of the 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2021, and it should come as no surprise that Ford is well-represented. In a year where half of the list included battery-electric propulsion systems, it’s the furthest thing from shocking (but it’s also shocking because electric heh heh) that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is right there in the thick of things.

Another Surefire Award-Winner in the Making: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is coming next year with a vengeance

Wards calls Mustang Mach-E a neck-snapper without ‘Tech Bro baggage’

Like so many others, Wards and its judges considered the controversy surrounding Ford calling its all-new electric SUV a Mustang. But thanks to its powerful battery-electric propulsion system, the decision is once again validated.

“Spend a few minutes behind the wheel of this all-electric five-seat neck-snapper and it’s not difficult to understand Executive Chair Bill Ford Jr.’s insistence after an extended test drive that it be called a Mustang — bearing in mind his love for the 5.0-liter V8 in the Mustang GT.”

Christie Schweinsberg, who also covered the Mustang Mach-E’s inclusion on Wards’ 10 Best Interiors list, was particularly impressed by the Mustang Mach-E’s range retention even with high-octane (yet zero-emissions) driving. Drew Winter went after newly single union-hater Elon Musk, saying that the Mustang Mach-E “offers all the cool features of an advanced EV without the Tech Bro baggage.”

Score yet another big victory for the Mustang Mach-E, which just keeps on picking up trophies like it’s that overachieving kid you went to elementary school with. On top of the two recent honors from Wards, the Mustang Mach-E was named 2021 North American Utility of the Year and Car and Driver’s first EV of the Year.

And as Wards handily notes, the Mustang Mach-E is also handling its business in sales. It’s noted that through July, the Mustang Mach-E has outsold the likes of the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X6, and Jaguar F-PACE — all considered competitors by Wards Intelligence segmentation.