2021 Infiniti Q60 Gains Tons of Updates, New Pricing
The 2021 Infiniti Q60 boasts significant updates and very slight price hike. From new colors to added features, here’s a look at what’s new on this luxury sedan.
Additional luxuries
For the 2021 model year, Infiniti made luxury features more widely available throughout the Q60’s trim levels. The Q60 now offers two new standard colors, Grand Blue and Slate Gray. On top of that, the base-trim Pure model now comes standard with rain-sensing windshield wipers.
The mid-grade Luxe trim gained the lion’s share of the updates. It now comes standard with heated semi-aniline leather seats, ergonomic side and lumbar bolsters, a heated steering wheel, and a remote engine start system. It also gained a bevy of new driver-assist features, including Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and the Around View Monitor. But the Q60’s updates weren’t solely reserved for the interior — you can now opt for a Sunstone Red exterior paint job on your Luxe-trim model.
Both the Luxe and the range-topping Red Sport model will also offer the ProACTIVE Package for additional peace of mind behind the wheel. For $1,700, it add Direct Adaptive Steering, Blind Spot Intervention, Adaptive Lighting with High Beam Assist, and Lane Departure Prevention with Active Lane Control.
Every trim of the Q60 will come with standard rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive.
Pricing details
Pricing for the base-level Q60 Pure starts at $41,650 for a rear-wheel-drive model. That’s $300 more than the equivalent from the 2020 model year. If you’d like all-wheel drive, expect to pay $43,650. Luxe-trim models start at $50,200, and for all-wheel drive, get ready to shell out $52,200. Choosing the Red Sport 400 jacks up the price to $58,100, or $60,100 for an all-wheel-drive version.
The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is currently available to order.
