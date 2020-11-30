No Comments

2021 Kia Sedona Overview

2021 Kia Sedona

Photo: Kia

As one of the most tenured vehicles in the current Kia lineup, the Sedona minivan made its debut in 1998 and is still going strong. Also known as the Carnival in other countries, the Kia Sedona recently transitioned to its fourth generation for the 2020 model year. As a result, no major changes occurred for the 2021 model, save for the exclusion of an exterior color (Venetian Red) and the removal of the base L trim.

Keep It Clean: Check out these helpful tips for sanitizing your car’s interior

Exterior

As previously mentioned, the 2021 Kia Sedona is no longer available in bright Venetian Red. Instead, the minivan is available in five practical colors: Silky Silver, Aurora Black, Snow White Pearl, Celestial Blue, and Panthera Metal. And at just 201.4 inches in length, the Sedona is the shortest minivan you’ll find on the market, making it ideal if you’re worried about parking or getting into tight spots. Roof rails come standard on the Sedona’s upper two trims, with no option to add them to the base LX. On the plus side, heated rear glass, dual power sliding rear doors, and LED-integrated turn signals come standard on all trims.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

When searching for a minivan, most people look at two things: value and interior amenities. Among its competitors, the Sedona is definitely not the flashiest of the bunch, but it is affordable. With a starting MSRP of $30,400, standard interior features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth wireless streaming, dual glove boxes, 12 cup holders, power-adjustable front seats, Slide-n-Stow second-row seats, and easy-to-clean tricot fabric seats with YES Essentials fabric treatment. For more luxurious amenities like leather seating, SiriusXM satellite radio, a Harman Kardon sound system, or a wireless phone charger, you’ll have to upgrade to the EX ($33,700 MSRP) or SX ($41,500 MSRP).

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance and efficiency

If you’re shopping for a minivan, you’re probably not incredibly interested in horsepower and torque. But if you’re hoping to relive the glory days of driving a speedster, you’ll be pleased to know that the 2021 Sedona houses a 3.3-liter V6 under the hood that’s capable of an impressive 276 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque. As a result, fuel economy comes in at 18 mpg in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and 21 mpg combined.

What’s That? Get to know more about Kia Drive Wise technology

Safety

The most disappointing thing about the 2021 Sedona is the fact that none of Kia’s Drive Wise driver-assist systems come standard. The base LX does come with a suite of airbags and helpful features like Rollover Mitigation, Traction Control, and Brake Assist. But you’ll need to go with the EX to get Park Distance Warning, Blind Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning. And it’s not until you get to the top SX trim that systems like Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Pedestrian Detection, and Forward Collision Warning are standard.