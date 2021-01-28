No Comments

Recently Refreshed 2021 Kia Sorento Nabs 3 Exciting Awards

Photo: Kia

The all-new 2021 Kia Sorento was revealed to the public late last year and it’s already getting praised for its refreshed look, improved performance, and updated interior. After hauling the “2021” sign to Times Square for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the SUV was recognized by three organizations within a couple of weeks.

2020 GOOD DESIGN Award

The first award came at the end of December when the restyled Sorento was lauded for its appearance. The model received a 2020 GOOD DESIGN award thanks to its sharp lines, high-tech details, and unique tiger nose grille that wraps around the front of the vehicle by seamlessly integrating the LED headlamps. Excitement for the Sorento’s design extended to the cabin, where the layout is modern, intuitive, and filled with premium materials like embossed and perforated genuine leather seats and open-pore wood accent trim.

2021 What Car? Car of the Year Award

From across the pond, the What Car? judging panel from the U.K. chose the all-new Sorento as the “Large SUV of the Year,” defeating serious competition like the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Peugeot 5008. Editor Steve Huntingford noted, “The Sorento’s hybrid tech combines good real-world fuel economy with comparatively low CO2 emissions, while the ride is comfortable and the steering accurate. Throw in a nicely made and well-equipped interior, a driving position that’s lofty enough to make HGV drivers jealous and Kia’s unmatched seven-year warranty, and the Sorento is an outstanding all-rounder.”

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

2021 Latin Flavor Car of the Year Award

Puros Autos is one of the top auto news sites for the Latinx community in the U.S. and it recently named the 2021 Sorento the “SUV of the Year” at its 2021 Latin Flavor Cars of the Year Awards. Thanks to its updated interior and exterior design, moderate starting price, and cutting-edge technology, the Sorento was an easy choice — and it has been for quite some time. Enrique Kogan, founder and publisher of Puros Autos stated, “The Kia Sorento has consistently been a Latino favorite for many reasons, including overall quality and reliability, convenience, safety technology for this tech-savvy group, the space needed for larger Latino families and the dynamic and luxurious style we all love – all at an affordable price.”

It’s certainly no coincidence that the Sorento is being praised significantly for its upgraded look, as the automaker has been making multiple changes in its design department. With the Plan S strategy on the horizon, there’s sure to be even more exciting new Kia models coming out of the woodwork soon.