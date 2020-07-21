No Comments

Kia Debuts Sleek, Blacked Out Telluride Nightfall Edition

What does the all-new Telluride Nightfall Edition look like? (Hint: Not this)

Photo: Kia

Since it arrived to dealerships early last year, the Kia Telluride has nabbed over 70 awards from prestigious worldwide organizations and has been incredibly well-received by consumers, as showcased by fantastic sales figures. Therefore, it’s no wonder that Kia is taking the rugged, bold look of its popular SUV and is elevating it with a blacked out 2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition.

Before You Buy: What are the differences between buying and leasing a vehicle?

“The Telluride Nightfall Edition offers a new choice to our customers who prefer a more assertive and premium look to their family hauler or weekend adventurer,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors America. “Our biggest and boldest offering’s already lofty appeal elevates with the addition of this special package.”

The Telluride was previously available in six colors: Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Dark Moss, Black Copper, and Ebony Black. All have been carried over for the 2021 model while two new options, Sangria and Wolf Gray, will now be offered. When it comes to the Nightfall Edition — which is actually an add-on package for the EX and SX trims — the Ebony Black exterior color is the standard. You can also go with Wolf Gray, which is only available when you add the Nightfall Edition package.

2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition

Photo: Kia

Special Nightfall Edition features include:

Unique gloss black emblems and Kia logos

LED headlamps and fog lamps with black inner bezel

Black finish 20-inch wheels with black lug nuts and center caps

Newly designed black finish radiator grille

Gloss black roof rails, lower door side molding, skid plates, and front bumper side air-duct garnish

Rank ‘Em: See how Kia SUVs compare with each other when it comes to towing

The 2021 Kia Telluride starts at $31,990 on its base LX trim and has an MSRP of $42,190 for its top-of-the-line SX trim. The Telluride Nightfall Edition package — which will cost you an additional $1,295 — is set to be initially available in dealerships this summer and will continue to arrive nationwide throughout the second half of the year.