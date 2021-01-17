No Comments

2021 Lincoln Navigator Priced from CA$96,500 in Canada

Lincoln Navigator Reserve with Monochromatic Package

Photo: Lincoln

While the Lincoln Navigator Black Label is getting a new Special Edition Package in the United States, Lincoln Motor Company is keeping it simple for the Navigator up north. The new 2021 Lincoln Navigator hits dealerships across Canada with a CA$96,500 starting price tag and is only available in the Reserve trim level.

Taking a Closer Look: What the Lincoln Navigator has to offer

Consistent with Lincoln Canada’s streamlined approach to its lineup, the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve is, for lack of a better term, stacked. While the near six-figure tag may raise an eyebrow or two, that price nets all the high-end amenities you’d expect of a full-size luxury SUV. You’re looking at a full complement of Lincoln Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technologies, heated and ventilated 24-way Perfect Position front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and genuine wood trims. The works, as it were.

Photos: Inside the 2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve

Spaciousness and refinement

Photo: Lincoln

The Navigator’s Piano Key Shifter

Photo: Lincoln

Tasteful use of genuine wood

Photo: Lincoln

Artistry on display in the finer details

Photo: Lincoln

The price of the new Navigator reflects a CA$4,000 bump from the 2020 model. Lincoln makes no substantial changes to the Navigator from the previous year, but it does offer some cool new colors. Green Gem stands out as maybe the boldest option, replacing Red Carpet as the most vibrant color in the palette. The 2021 Navigator also adds new colors like Flight Blue, Signature Navy, and Asher Gray. Discontinued colors Rhapsody Blue, Iced Mocha, Blue Diamond, and Silver Jade.

Another notable change is a price cut for the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package, which drops from CA$2,000 to just CA$750. Other packages get modest price bumps, like the Luxury Package and Monochromatic Package, both of which increase CA$250 from 2020.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator will likely get a significant refresh. Updates could include SYNC 4, Active Drive Assist hands-free driving technology, and a hybrid or plug-in hybrid option.

The Standard for Premium: What makes the Lincoln Navigator so luxurious