2021 Sentra Bests Class With Standard Safety Features
The Nissan Sentra drives into 2021 with the most standard safety features in its class, new connectivity tech, and a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19,410. Available at dealerships now, the 2021 Nissan Sentra builds upon the award-winning status of the redesigned sedan from 2020.
Stay Safe: How to drive in the rain
Nissan Safety Shield 360
Nissan is making its comprehensive suite of advanced driver assist technologies standard on several 2021 models, including the Sentra. As part of the Safety Shield 360, the Sentra boasts tech designed to help warn you of dangers and automatically engage the brakes to help minimize an accident (Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection) and point out threatens you can’t see (Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert). You’ll retain a safe lane position with help from Lane Departure Warning and oncoming traffic won’t be blinded by your headlights with High Beam Assist. Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Automatic Braking help safeguard your reverse maneuvers.
More safety systems
But, the Sentra goes further with several other systems such as Rear Door Alert, which reminds you to check the backseat before you exit the vehicle. Ten supplemental airbags and Intelligent Driver Alertness, which monitors your focus behind the wheel, are also standard on the 2021 Sentra.
New for 2021
The 2021 Nissan Sentra makes smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard in the 2021 Sentra. This was an available feature on the SV and SR trim levels in the 2020 Sentra.
MSRP
The 2021 Nissan Sentra features a choice of three trim levels — S, SV, and SR. The base trim starts at $19,410. The SV trim has an MSRP of $20,470, while the top trim level, SR, has an MSRP of $21,750.
Available Now: 2020 Nissan lineup
Although the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn’t released its rating for the 2021 Sentra, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the sedan a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.