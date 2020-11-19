No Comments

2021 Sentra Bests Class With Standard Safety Features

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Sentra drives into 2021 with the most standard safety features in its class, new connectivity tech, and a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19,410. Available at dealerships now, the 2021 Nissan Sentra builds upon the award-winning status of the redesigned sedan from 2020.

Stay Safe: How to drive in the rain

Nissan Safety Shield 360

Nissan is making its comprehensive suite of advanced driver assist technologies standard on several 2021 models, including the Sentra. As part of the Safety Shield 360, the Sentra boasts tech designed to help warn you of dangers and automatically engage the brakes to help minimize an accident (Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection) and point out threatens you can’t see (Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert). You’ll retain a safe lane position with help from Lane Departure Warning and oncoming traffic won’t be blinded by your headlights with High Beam Assist. Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Automatic Braking help safeguard your reverse maneuvers.

More safety systems

But, the Sentra goes further with several other systems such as Rear Door Alert, which reminds you to check the backseat before you exit the vehicle. Ten supplemental airbags and Intelligent Driver Alertness, which monitors your focus behind the wheel, are also standard on the 2021 Sentra.

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

New for 2021

The 2021 Nissan Sentra makes smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard in the 2021 Sentra. This was an available feature on the SV and SR trim levels in the 2020 Sentra.

MSRP

The 2021 Nissan Sentra features a choice of three trim levels — S, SV, and SR. The base trim starts at $19,410. The SV trim has an MSRP of $20,470, while the top trim level, SR, has an MSRP of $21,750.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan lineup

Although the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn’t released its rating for the 2021 Sentra, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the sedan a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating.