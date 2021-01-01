No Comments

2021 Toyota Dream Car Contest Accepting Submissions

Photo: Toyota Dream Car USA Contest

If you are a young artist, Toyota wants to see your vision of tomorrow’s transportation. The 2021 Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest is open for hand-drawn submissions now through Jan. 31.

The contest asks you and fellow artists ages 4-15 to draw what you think the car of the future will look like. Drawings have to be between 8.5 by 11 inches (or a standard piece of printer paper) and 15.7 by 21.7 inches. Once you draw a car and its background, Toyota asks for a written description for the judges.

While you might want to break out your most impressive art supplies, Toyota asks that you stick to watercolor paint, markers, colored pencils, or crayons. And no cheating, either, by submitting a picture that’s won an award before or been published.

Once you’re ready, a parent or guardian has to fill out the entry form and help you get it in the mail to California. With the mail as slow as it is, you’ll be happy to know that it doesn’t have to arrive by Jan. 31, it just has to be postmarked by then. Your art will then be judged by age group, and winners from each segment are eligible for a Toyota Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $750.

This is the 10th year that the Toyota Dream Car contest is open to U.S. applicants. Over 90 countries have their own version of the competition, and then the winners from each country usually compete in the annual World Contest. The global phase is expected to return in 2021 if travel to Japan is possible.

Don’t worry if drawing cars aren’t your strong point. One of last year’s US winners saw the ride of the future as a kind of jellyfish, and another saw it as something shaped like a bird. Have fun and good luck drawing this month.