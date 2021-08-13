No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Attracting Focus, Fiesta Drivers

Ford says Fiesta, Focus, and Fusion drivers are coming back for the 2022 Maverick

Photo: Ford

Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together? Ford sure does. According to Trevor Scott, the marketing manager for the Ford Maverick, the plan for the all-new compact truck to steal the hearts of car customers is paying off beautifully.

Maverick helping Ford retain Focus, Fiesta, Fusion drivers

Scott spoke with Ford Authority recently and said that the arrival of Maverick has lined up nicely with several Ford Fiesta customers hitting the end of their trade cycles. On top of that, Ford Fusion and Focus drivers are also flocking to the Maverick and its standard hybrid engine in droves.

“A lot of … Fusion and Focus customers are at the end of their lease or their retail trade cycle and they’re looking at Maverick as a very credible option,” Scott said, “and that was strategic on our part — Maverick aims to not only conquest new customers but also to retain the sedan base that we have as well.”

Ford announced in April 2018 that it would kill off all of its sedans, ultimately focusing instead on other vehicle types to fill the entry-level vehicle void. It quickly became clear that the vehicle Ford would push in place of cars like the Focus and Fusion was a sub-$20,000 compact pickup truck.

Ford’s compact truck a viable alternative to current cars

Let’s see a Toyota Corolla do this

Photo: Ford

On top of that, the 2022 Ford Maverick proves a viable competitor for other automakers’ sedans. The Maverick gets better city fuel economy than a base 2022 Toyota Corolla and slightly undercuts its price, for example. Scott says that it’s too early to tell how well the Maverick is performing in conquest sales, but that early impressions are positive.

So far, Ford has racked up more than 80,000 reservations for the truck ahead of its launch in the fall. While it’s not being marketed as a powerhouse like the Ranger and F-150, the Maverick offers versatility with its Flexbed and can tow up to 4,000 pounds with the available 2.0-liter EcoBoost and a 4K Trailer Tow Package.

