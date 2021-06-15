No Comments

Here’s How Much the 2022 Ford Maverick Costs in Canada

All-new Ford Maverick, only standard hybrid truck in Canada, starts at CA$25,900

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick isn’t just aiming to give Americans the entry-level truck they’ve been looking for. It’s doing the same for Canada, too. The Maverick compact pickup truck is coming to Canada later this year, where it’ll also carry a nice price.

2022 Ford Maverick nice for the price in Canada

Reservations are open for the 2022 Ford Maverick in Canada now with a starting price of CA$25,900. That puts the base Maverick XL comfortably below the Ranger midsize pickup (CA$34,573) and the all-new 2021 F-150 (CA$33,429). It also makes the Maverick the second-most-affordable vehicle in the Ford lineup, putting it just behind the 2021 EcoSport and its price tag of CA$25,299.

But, of course, price is only half the battle with the 2022 Ford Maverick. Canada’s only standard full hybrid pickup truck targets city fuel consumption of 5.9 liters/100 km, which is right around the 40 mpg promised in the United States. It also serves up 1,500 pounds of standard max payload and 2,000 pounds of base towing, so it makes for a nice little lifestyle truck for city-dwellers.

Also making the Maverick a nice choice for the money are standard features like FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features, and a pair of 12-volt outlets in the 4.5-foot Flexbed.

“Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes of what a pickup truck can be. We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who never before considered a truck,” said Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager Todd Eckert.

Maverick Lariat gets standard AWD

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat offers up to 4,000 pounds of towing power with available 4K Tow Package

Photo: Ford

Of course, Canadians who don’t mind ponying up a bit more scratch will have options. The Maverick XLT starts at CA$28,500 and adds on functionality upgrades including 10 tie-downs, a power locking tailgate, and a built-in storage cubby.

The 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat starts at CA$34,450, swapping out the standard 2.5-liter hybrid for a meatier 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine with 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. You can also sub in the EcoBoost on the XL and XLT for an extra CA$2,500, and you can beef up towing to 4,000 pounds with the available 4K Tow Package for CA$750 more. As a bonus, trucks with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost get standard all-wheel drive — AWD is only optional for EcoBoost-equipped Mavericks stateside.

However you wanna roll with it, the 2022 Ford Maverick is up for grabs in Canada. You can fill out your request to order now and expect deliveries to kick off in the fall.

