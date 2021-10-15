No Comments

2022 GMC Yukon Gains Buckle to Drive Safety Feature

The 2021 Yukon

Photo: GMC

The GMC Yukon already offers Teen Driver technology to encourage young drivers to stay safe on the road. Now, for the 2022 model year, GMC is improving the Yukon’s Teen Driver system by adding the Buckle to Drive feature.

What is Buckle to Drive?

The Buckle to Drive alert

Photo: John F. Martin for Chevrolet

The industry-first Buckle to Drive feature won’t let your teen shift for 20 seconds if they attempt to shift out of park without wearing their seatbelt. This feature will also give visual and audible alerts, reminding your teen to buckle up. With this new addition, the second model year of the fifth-generation Yukon can be a safer family hauler.

Buckle to Drive initially debuted on the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse, Colorado, and Malibu. It now comes standard on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, and Cadillac Escalade as well.

Other features of Teen Driver

Photo: Chevrolet

With the Teen Driver system, you can also set limits on the vehicle speed and audio volume. If your young driver goes over your preselected speed, the technology will give visual and audible warnings.

To further ensure your teen and their front passenger keep their seat belts on, Teen Driver will automatically mute the audio while they’re not buckled in. And to check how well your teen has been driving when you’re not in the Yukon, you can view an industry-first in-vehicle report card on the infotainment screen. This will show information like the maximum speed reached, Forward Collision Alerts given, and more.

The technology can also turn on specific safety systems automatically each time your new driver gets behind the wheel. You just have to enter a PIN to adjust the features of Teen Driver through the infotainment system.

Beyond Buckle to Drive and other Teen Driver features, the 2022 Yukon will also come with Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, the Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam automatic headlights, and Rear Park Assist.