Hyundai Reveals Futuristic, Long-Range 2022 Ioniq 5

Boasting close to 300 miles of available range, a stunningly angular design, and an array of cutting-edge tech features, the all-electric 2022 Ioniq 5 crossover immediately takes its place as Hyundai’s most innovative and futuristic vehicle.

Hyundai introduced the 2022 Ioniq 5 earlier this week, pointing out how its design looks backward and forward at the same time. The look of the Ioniq 5 is a retro tribute to the classic Hyundai Pony hatchback, and it’s also a full plunge into a new generation of battery-electric technology and eco-friendly design.

Power, range, and charging

The Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai vehicle to use the company’s new E-GMP global EV platform. It can be equipped with a standard-range or long-range battery, and it’s available in dual-motor AWD or single-motor 2WD configurations.

The standard-range 58-kWh battery enables 167 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque with 2WD or 235 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque with AWD. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery delivers 214 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque with 2WD or 301 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque with AWD.

Hyundai says models with 2WD and the larger battery could hit an estimated 298 miles of range. However, this estimate is based on EU standards, so it could decrease a bit after more-rigorous EPA testing in the U.S.

The Ioniq 5 can charge quickly, going from 10 percent to 80 percent after 18 minutes on a 350-kilowatt charger. Just 5 minutes of charging could give the vehicle up to 62 miles of range. The Ioniq 5 also provides V2L capability, letting it charge smaller exterior devices with up to 3.6 kilowatts of power.

Exterior design

Balanced, blade-like geometric proportions and aerodynamic 20-inch wheels make the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 look like a compact hatchback. However, that’s an optical illusion. The Ioniq 5 is actually quite large — overall, it’s longer than the Tucson SUV, and it also has a wheelbase that’s longer than the Palisade SUV. Key exterior design features include a clamshell hood, “Parametric Pixel” headlamp and taillamp signatures, a diagonal crease that cuts sharply across both doors, and door handles that sit flush with the vehicle’s surface. The glass solar roof is designed to give the battery a bit of a charging boost.

Interior design

The flat-floored cabin of the Ioniq 5 allows for an exceptionally spacious and flexible interior layout. The power-adjustable front seats can recline farther than usual, and a sliding center console and rear seats provide extra versatility. Most of the vehicle’s interior surfaces — including the seats, floor, and trim — are made of recycled and sustainable materials. There’s about 18.7 cubic feet of cargo space in back, or more than 56 cubic feet with the rear seats down. There’s even a tiny front trunk compartment for extra storage.

Key technologies

Up front, the Ioniq 5 presents two 12-inch screens — one for infotainment and one for the digital gauge clusters. A new Augmented Reality Head-Up Display can turn the whole windshield into a screen as well. Other key technologies include Dynamic Voice Recognition, Bose premium sound, and updated Bluelink services to optimize range and charging.

The Ioniq 5 carries a wide range of SmartSense safety features. A highlight is the new Highway Driving Assist 2 with speed and distance controls and lane-centering and lane-changing capabilities. Other key systems include upgraded Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, a Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Hyundai says the 2022 Ioniq 5 will be available “in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.” It should go on sale in the U.S. before the end of the year.